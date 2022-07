Despite demand for the manual transmission dwindling, there's a small group of enthusiasts in America who crave three pedals and the ability to row their own gears at will. That's why the USA got a manual E60 BMW M5, and it's why in 2022, Volkswagen still sells you a manual gearbox as standard on the Golf GTI and Golf R. In fact, the latter is available with a manual only in the USA and Canada. But just how high is the demand for the manual versus the exemplary DSG dual-clutch automatic? As it turns out, pretty darn high.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO