ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Multi-Agency Law Enforcement Recruiting Event

bcso.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeaufort County will host its first ever multi-agency law enforcement recruiting event in August. It’s an effort to ensure all county agencies with open positions...

bcso.net

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Police in Bluffton investigating shooting at Oscar Frazier Park

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Police in Beaufort County say one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday evening. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at Oscar Frazier Park. According to Bluffton Police, the victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released. Police tell WJCL an arrest has been made in the case but could not immediately provide additional information.
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

1 person injured in shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are on the scene of a shooting at Westlake Apartments. According to Lt. Chisholm, one person was shot at 8:24 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the victim suffered minor injures and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Stick with WTOC for updates.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
News19 WLTX

Walterboro community reacts to Alex Murdaugh bond hearing

WALTERBORO, S.C. — In the small town of Walterboro, nicknamed the front porch of the Lowcounty, locals and businesses are seeing a lot more activity than normal this week. That's because of Alex Murdaugh. The nationally-spotlighted crime saga continued at the Colleton County courthouse on Wednesday, where the disbarred lawyer's bond hearing on new murder charges took place.
WALTERBORO, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Beaufort County, SC
City
Bluffton, SC
Beaufort County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Beaufort, SC
Bluffton, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Accidental shooting leaves teen dead, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating an accidental shooting that left a teenager dead near North Charleston early Thursday morning. Charleston County deputies responded to a home on Pinehurst Street near North Oakridge Circle shortly before 4:00 a.m. after receiving a report of a person who had been shot. Deputies found a teenager […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man wanted in connection to Beaufort County attempted murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. -(WCBD) The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is working to locate a man wanted for attempted murder. Deputies responded to a Shell gas station in Grays Hill for a report of a victim who was shot. After deputies arrived on the scene, they found the victim and transported them to the hospital. The victim had no life-threatening injuries.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Person shot in leg at Waters Avenue, 38th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was shot in the leg at Waters Avenue and 38th Street in Savannah on Thursday afternoon. According to Savannah Police, a man is has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Details are limited. Please check back for updates.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting
wtoc.com

One man dead, one man injured in shooting on Robinson Circle

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting in the 5400 block of Robinson Circle in Savannah. Police said one man has died from his injuries. Another man is being treated for his injuries at the hospital. Police also said that a person of interest has been...
SAVANNAH, GA
bcso.net

Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance locating Beaufort man wanted for attempted murder

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a Beaufort man wanted for attempted murder. On July 16, 2022 at approximately 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Shell gas station in Grays Hill following a report of a gunshot victim. Upon their arrival, deputies located the victim and secured the scene. The victim was transported by Beaufort County EMS to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCBD Count on 2

Man allegedly pointed gun at another driver in North Charleston road rage incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a firearm at another driver during an incident in North Charleston. Christopher Stewart, 52, of Mount Pleasant, is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with the incident, North Charleston Police said in a report. Police said patrolling […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Deputies searching for Beaufort man wanted for attempted murder

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder. Raul Francisco Doporto, 20, is wanted in connection with a shooting in the Grays Hill area. Deputies responded Saturday to reports of a gunshot...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured in Midtown Thursday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on E 38th and Waters streets Thursday afternoon, marking the second shooting of the day. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina

Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition, going back to indigenous cultures and picked up by early Spanish colonizers who also gave it the name the cooking style goes by now: barbacoa. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
bcso.net

Juvenile injured in accidental self-inflicted shooting at Shell Point Park

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Midtown apartments in the Town of Port Royal to a report of a 12-year-old male with a gunshot wound. At the apartments, Port Royal Police Department officers advised deputies that the incident occurred approximately...
PORT ROYAL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy