ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

Real life ‘Lassie’ leads rescue team to owner who fell 70 ft. in California forest

By Allie Griffin
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tymMj_0glr0hmb00
A border collie named Saul found his owner during a search and rescue in California's Tahoe National Forest, saving the owner's life. Nevada County Sheriff's Search & Rescue

A heroic border collie helped save the life of his owner who plunged 70 feet down a cliff in California’s Tahoe National Forest last week in a real-life scenario resembling the plot of “Lassie.”

The pooch named Saul led a search and rescue team back to his 53-year-old human after the man broke his hip and ribs in the harrowing fall during a hike in a remote section of the forest last Tuesday, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue unit said.

The man was able to reach a spot with cell service to call for help that night. The next day, a search and rescue team of 25 volunteers set out to find him, using his last pinged GPS location, KCRA reported.

“Some searchers thought they heard a voice, but they couldn’t figure out where it was coming from,” Sgt. Dennis Haack told the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bAl4_0glr0hmb00
Saul’s 53-year-old human broke his ribs and and hip in a 70 foot fall down a cliff in the national forest.

Then they spotted Saul running towards them and the little border collie began jumping up and down and spinning around in circles before running in the direction of his owner, Haack said.

The rescue team followed Saul for about 200 yards directly to his injured human, who had taken shelter under a camo tarp.

The rescuers transported the 53-year-old about a half mile to a landing zone where a helicopter airlifted him to a hospital for medical treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsjyf_0glr0hmb00
The rescue team followed Saul as he ran 200 yards to his injured human, crediting the dog for saving his owner.

The office credited Saul for saving the day.

“[T]he true credit goes to the subject’s k9 Border Collie that ran through the forest approximately 200 yards and in true ‘LASSIE’ fashion to flag down two searchers,” the Nevada County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue unit said in a statement.

The brave pup was brought back to Grass Valley where he was given treats and a “well-deserved dinner.” He was put into the care of a nonprofit while his owner recovers, according KCRA.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Hero Dog Gives Lassie a Run for Her Money, Helps Rescue Owner After 70-Foot Fall

After pointing rescue teams in the right direction toward his owner, this hero dog more than deserves his own show for his valiant efforts. Meet the border collie named Saul – as in, better call Saul if you fall down a mountain. As with most working dogs, Saul is a dedicated and loyal companion that has a very high intellect and drive, especially when it comes to his job and his family. This impressive skill set came in handy when Saul’s owner, an unnamed 53-year-old man, fell 70 feet down a remote section of Tahoe National Forest in Nevada on July 12.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Mail

'Real-life Lassie': Black Border collie Saul helps lead search teams to stranded owner who fell 70-feet off a ridge near Tahoe National Forest in California, breaking his hip and multiple ribs

A relentlessly loyal black Border Collie led rescuers 200 yards to his 53-year-old owner, who had broken his hip and several ribs during a hike in a California forest on July 13. The Nevada County Sheriff's Search and Rescue team has hailed good boy Saul as a 'real-life Lassie,' after...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
State
Nevada State
Nevada County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Nevada County, CA
City
Grass Valley, CA
Nevada County, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
Vice

Third Autopsy Reveals Debahni Escobar Died of Suffocation

Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl who was found dead in Monterrey, Mexico three months ago, died of “asphyxia by obstruction of respiratory orifices” according to a third autopsy report. The independent investigation, which was requested by Escobar’s family and the federal government, didn’t specify what blocked her nose...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Volunteers#Lassie#Accident#Tahoe National Forest#Kcra#K9 Border Collie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
pethelpful.com

Bulldog-Shih-Tzu Mix Rescue Dog Is Capturing Everyone's Hearts

It's bullshiht, we tell you! Except actually--it isn't. This unique little pup who's taking TikTok by storm is a rare mix of grumpy and adorable, and we are absolutely living for it. BamBam's father is a purebred Shih-Tzu while his mother is an American Bulldog. Somehow, he looks exactly like what we imagined this mix to look like--AKA: scruffy AF.
PETS
DogTime

Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

Mr. Happy Face, a gremlin-like Chihuahua mix, took the throne as the World’s Ugliest Dog at an annual competition in Petaluma, Calif. on Friday. At 17 years old, he sports only a white mohawk on an otherwise hairless dark body. His tongue protrudes out of the left side of his mouth, no longer held in […] The post Chihuahua Mix “Mr. Happy Face” Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog appeared first on DogTime.
PETALUMA, CA
The Independent

Thai vets perform CPR to rescue elephant trapped in drain with its baby

A stranded elephant and its calf were pulled out of a drainage hole in Thailand this week in a dramatic rescue that involved CPR, a boom lift and a digger.The rescue operation was carried out early on Wednesday morning in central Thailand’s Khao Yai National Park as veterinarians and staff joined hands to pull out the two jumbos from a 7ft deep hole.The calf had fallen into the drain as it was slippery due to the monsoon. Its mother was standing guarding over the one-year-old calf.But when wildlife volunteers tranquilised the distressed mother so that they could reach the calf...
ANIMALS
Upworthy

Elderly blind golden retriever is reunited with family after 3 weeks in the Alaskan wilderness

So happy the sweet girl has made her way home. Sometimes we all need a feel-good story, and here at Upworthy, we seek out those stories so we can bring them to our audience. When we saw this one in the Daily Sitka Sentinel about a blind elderly dog being reunited with her worried family, we knew we had to share. An Alaskan family was faced with extraordinary stress after losing their sweet elderly pup, Lulu, after she wandered away from the yard.
ALASKA STATE
dailyphew.com

Young Boy Opens A Unique Animal Shelter And He Has Already Rescued 22 Dogs And 4 Cats

In the never-ending conflict between boomers and zoomers, we can often overlook heartwarming examples of good deeds that happen around the world and defy the stereotypes of generations. Eduardo Caioado from Anápolis, Brazil has always been passionate about helping animals in need. He has been rescuing abandoned animals around his...
PETS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy