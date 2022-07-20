‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ Prequel Pushes Back Release Date to 2024

The film is based on an original idea from John Krasinski and follows 'A Quiet Place Part II,' which hit theaters in May 2021.

John Krasinski in 'A Quiet Place' Jonny Cournoyer/Paramount Pictures

The upcoming A Quiet Place prequel is arriving a bit later than expected.

Paramount Pictures announced a number of dating decisions Tuesday, including that A Quiet Place: Day One, previously known as Untitled A Quiet Place before the new title was shared at this year’s CinemaCon, will go wide March 8, 2024. It had been scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 22, 2023, and follows A Quiet Place Part II’s release in May 2021 after being delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new film from director Michael Sarnoski (Pig) is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and John Krasinski, who directed the first two titles in the horror franchise. The movie, which is based off an original idea from Krasinski, is produced by Platinum Dunes and Sunday Night Productions, with Allyson Seeger as executive producer.

Also announced was If — directed by Krasinski and starring Ryan Reynolds — moving back six months to May 24, 2024. The formerly untitled film also stars Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Cailey Fleming, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan S. Kim and Steve Carell. Krasinski, Seeger and Reynolds are producing, with George Dewey and Alexa Ginsburg as executive producers.

The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that the film focuses on a man who can communicate with people’s imaginary friends and prevents them from turning evil.

Also part of the scheduling changes is The Tiger’s Apprentice, which is delaying its release by a month to Jan. 19, 2024. The animated film adaptation of the 2003 novel of the same name hails from director Raman Hui and co-directors Yong Duk Jhun and Paul Watling. The voice cast includes Henry Golding, Lucy Liu, Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh and Bowen Yang.

Additionally, Titanic 25 Year Anniversary is pushed back four months and will go wide theatrically on Feb. 10, 2023. Also, Laal Singh Chaddha, a Hindi-language dramedy, will get a moderate release on Aug. 11, 2022.