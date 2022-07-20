July Creative Arts: DYI Workshop by ReImagine - Lazy Susan

Contributors, not collaborators—that’s the idea at the center of At.Kollektive, a new cooperative design project launched by Danish tannery Ecco Leather. For its inaugural collection this fall, the initiative tapped four prolific fashion talents—Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Kostas Murkudis, Isaac Reina, and Bianca Saunders—and asked them to each create a nine-piece capsule comprising clothing, accessories, and furniture using leathers from Ecco’s archives. Unlike with typical collectives, each designer was encouraged to bring their own point of view to the project. “The goal was to bring together four creators and have them do whatever they wanted to achieve something interesting and new,” explains Murkudis, who pitched the idea for the collective to Ecco Group CEO Panos Mytaros in 2020. “The designers express their own opinions, so there is not a creative direction for the whole collection,” adds Mytaros. “We are the gallery; they are the artists.”
