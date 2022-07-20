SIM Fitness: Tone & Condition

Any fans of "The Challenge" franchise know Mark Long as a long-time participant — he first started on the series in 1998. In the past few years, he's taken an even bigger role in "The Challenge" as a competitor and executive producer on the Paramount+ spin-off series, "The Challenge: All Stars." The spin-off has been a huge hit with fans of the show since it's brought back their favorite competitors from past seasons to go up against each other again. Long has competed in Season 1 and 3 of "The Challenge: All Stars."

