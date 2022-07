The Gibson-Grant Log House will be closed on Friday, July 22. It will reopen on Saturday, July 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Log House is in need of volunteer docents! Anyone with a passion for preservation and local history is encouraged to apply. No prior docent experience is needed, and your commitment can be as little as one shift every two months. Training to become a docent at the log house consists of an orientation session and a shadowed shift. If you have questions, please call 940.349.2854. To apply to be a volunteer, visit www.flower-mound.com/volunteer.

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO