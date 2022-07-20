ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Homeowners can only watch as the Agua Fire spreads in Mariposa County

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04lh9L_0glqy2qD00

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – JoAnn Nolen watched the flames of the Agua Fire burn from her front yard in Mariposa County.

“Yesterday I saw the smoke, and then the smoke got worse and it got worse and I started getting really scared,” Nolen said.

She recounts the moments the flames started encroaching on her home.

“The flames we’re flying and next thing you know it’s over here on the creek! It jumped from there, and now it’s right here, I didn’t even see how it got started – it was just fire!” she added.

She said in 2017 they went through the Detwiler Fire that burned in the same area. When she started seeing smoke, she said she worried that they would be in trouble again.

“They got out here, got the back fire right up, next thing you know I watched the backfire meet up with the fire that was coming right at us and it smooshed it,” Nolen said.

Cal Fire officials confirm the fire started after a crash lost control on Highway 140, creating a spark, and that started the flames. The dry conditions and wind caused the fire to spread to over 400 acres. As of Tuesday evening, officials said the fire is 25% contained.

RELATED: He used his truck to stop the Agua Fire from spreading in Mariposa County

The fire threatened 48 homes, burned down two houses and another building, and left a path of ash and char through the foothills of Mariposa County.

Cal Fire’s Jamie Williams says there are 174 firefighters assigned to the Agua Fire. With the Washburn Fire burning nearby she says they were able to quickly divert some resources as soon as the fire broke out.

“There was a helicopter that was assigned to the Washburn Fire at the airport when the fire broke out so we’re able to utilize that resource,” Williams said.

Crews hope to have the fire contained completely in the next few days. The latest Agua Fire information can be found here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
sierranewsonline.com

Fast Moving Oak Fire Burns More Than 14,000 Acres

MIDPINES — The Oak Fire started Friday, 7.22.2022, in the Midpines area of Mariposa County near Carstens Road and Highway 140. It has burned more than 14,000 acres. Over 2000 structures are threatened by the fire and approximately 5,000 people have been evacuated or are on an evacuation warning. Emergency personnel are working to safely evacuate people and are actively engaged in protecting structures. We will update this article as more information is available. Helpful links are available at the end of this article.
MIDPINES, CA
FOX40

Oak Fire increases to 15,603 acres with 0% containment

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — According to CAL FIRE, as of 7:00 p.m. on Sunday the Oak Fire in Mariposa County has increased to 15,603 acres still with 0% containment. On Saturday evening, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in Mariposa County due to the Oak Fire threatening and destroying homes. There […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Firefighters battling wildfire fire near Ahwahnee

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a wildfire that broke out in Madera County on Sunday afternoon. The blaze, named the Grub Fire, was discovered around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Road 600 and Grub Gulch near Ahwahnee. Roadblocks are currently in place for the following areas: Road 600 at […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariposa County, CA
Government
County
Mariposa County, CA
Local
California Government
YourCentralValley.com

Evacuees get updates on Oak Fire during community meeting

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Oak Fire continues to burn its way across Mariposa County officials held a town hall meeting Sunday for residents wanting information on their properties. Residents packed the Mariposa County High School amphitheater as fire officials, law enforcement and forestry representatives updated them on the wildfire that’s now on […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Crews protect homes as California fire burns near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — A destructive wildfire near Yosemite National Park burned out of control through tinder-dry forest on Sunday and had grown into one of California’s biggest blazes of the year, forcing thousands of residents to flee remote mountain communities. Some 2,000 firefighters battled the Oak Fire, along with aircraft and bulldozers, facing tough conditions that includes steep terrain, sweltering temperatures and low humidity, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. “It’s hot out there again today,” Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said Sunday. “And the fuel moisture levels are critically low.” Crews on the ground protected homes as air tankers dropped retardant on 50-foot (15-meter) flames racing along ridgetops east of the tiny community of Jerseydale.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agua#Fire Burning
YourCentralValley.com

Fortunately, winds generally light at Oak Fire

It’s hot and dry at the Oak Fire near Mariposa but winds are generally light. It’s good news because strong winds leads to faster wildfire growth. Although winds are generally not a problem, a fire this size creates its own weather, developing locally gusty winds similar to winds ahead of a thunderstorm.
MARIPOSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
YourCentralValley.com

2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out in a Fresno neighborhood on Sunday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Jensen and Garrett avenues for a report of a fire. When firefighters arrived, they found the fire burning on […]
FRESNO, CA
UPI News

Oak Fire in Central California forces evacuations

July 23 (UPI) -- Officials in Mariposa County, Calif., have ordered evacuations in response to a wildfire that's decimated more than 6,500 acres and at least 10 buildings. The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations residents in regions southwest of Yosemite National Park, including parts of Jerseydale, Darrah, Bootjack and Midpines. A section of State Highway 140, one of the main roads to Yosemite, has been closed near Midpines.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fire Alert: Vegetation Fire In Midpines The Oak Fire

MIDPINES–A vegetation fire has been reported in Midpines, in Mariposa County, near Carstens Road and Highway 140. Ground crews and fire fighting air craft are responding. This is the Oak Fire. We will update this article as more information is available. Original reports included that the fire in approximately...
MIDPINES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy