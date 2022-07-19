ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Collins Bus and Lightning eMotors Expanding Type A Electric Buses

By News/Media Release
metro-magazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLightning eMotors, a provider of medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and Collins Bus Corporation, a manufacturer of Type A school buses and a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc., announced the expansion of their zero-emission Type A school bus offering to include both GM and Ford chassis...

www.metro-magazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
foodlogistics.com

California’s Ban of Propane, Diesel Forklifts Makes for Faster Shift to Electric

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is planning to ban sales of all new forklifts that aren’t zero-emission by 2026. Its recent proposal to phase out non-zero-emission forklifts is still in development, and the legislation is not yet in effect. However, users of the material handling equipment industries are questioning what it will mean for their operations, and not just in California, but nationwide.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
itechpost.com

Hyundai Intends to Release New Tiny EV for Around $20,000 in Europe

Hyundai Motor Europe's marketing director said the business would introduce an all-electric entry-level car to Europe. The cost of electric vehicles continues to be one of the main criticisms. Even with subsidies, the majority of consumers cannot afford them. Hyundai has acknowledged that it has entered the competition to create...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Gas Prices#Collins Bus Corporation#Rev Group Inc#American
electrek.co

ROAM launches production-ready Air electric motorcycle with two swappable battery packs

Swedish-Kenyan mobility company ROAM has launched its first production-intent model of electric motorcycles designed for both urban and rural terrain in Africa. The ROAM Air arrives as the first fully adapted electric motorcycle for the commercial market in all of Africa and hopes to create a new standard in clean transport across Nairobi and beyond.
CARS
electrek.co

EV reckoning comes to Ford as it cuts 8,000 ICE jobs to focus on electrification

Innovation forward does not always come without sacrifice. According to a report earlier today, Ford Motor Company is planning to cut as many as 8,000 jobs, pertaining mostly to positions in the American automaker’s internal combustion division. The layoffs are said to help wean Ford off ICE production and use those funds to further invest in EV development.
BUSINESS
CAR AND DRIVER

Best EVs of 2022

Electric vehicles are no longer the punchlines of the past. Limited driving range, tiny dimensions, and long charge times are largely things of the past. These days EVs come in all shapes and sizes, with a number of automakers selling electric cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks (with the likes of Rivian and Tesla strictly selling EVs). Many of these options are capable of traveling more than 200 miles on a full charge—and a number are capable of going even further.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
CAR AND DRIVER

Ford Targets 600,000 EVs by Late 2023, Announces Major Battery Plans

Ford says that it has secured 100 percent of the annual battery-cell capacity that it needs to reach its goal of selling 600,000 EVs annually worldwide by late 2023. Of these EVs, 270,000 will be the Mach-E, with Ford predicting 150,000 sales of the Lightning and E-Transit each and 30,000 units of a yet-to-be-revealed electric SUV for Europe.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Expands Its Electrification Ecosystem

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, continues to expand its electrification ecosystem to help electric school bus customers meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to further accelerate the electrification of the student transportation industry by providing turnkey charging infrastructure solutions for electric school bus fleets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005428/en/ Blue Bird launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to help electric school bus fleet customers to better meet their charging infrastructure needs. The company offers various electric school bus charging options ranging from AC Level 2 to DC fast-chargers rated at 30, 60, and 120kW. (Photo: Business Wire)
TRAFFIC
The Drive

Ford Developed A Robot EV Charger To Help Disabled Drivers

Inaccessible chargers are problematic for people who may use wheelchairs or have limited mobility. Electric vehicle charging sucks on a whole bunch of levels. Ford is one automaker tackling those irritations seriously by addressing the practical issues, and its latest project with Dortmund University in Germany that was announced Thursday is a robot charger that makes it easier for disabled drivers to plug in.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Hercules Electric Marine Signs Agreement With Coach Marine Group to Supply Electric Propulsion Systems for Pontoon Boats

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Hercules Electric Marine, a division of Hercules Electric Mobility, Inc., today announced it has reached an agreement with Coach Marine Group (CMG) to supply CMG with electric propulsion systems for use in its Coach and Xcursion branded pontoon boats. The companies have entered the final design and integration phase in which they will partner to tailor the Hercules e-Drive system to CMG’s exact specifications to deliver a superior experience for Coach & Xcursion pontoon customers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005811/en/ CMG pontoons powered by the Hercules Electric Marine 200-kilowatt e-Drive system will have a top-end speed above 40 mph and approximately 12 hours of cruising time between battery charges. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
International Business Times

GM, Travel Operator Pilot To Develop EV Charging Network

General Motors Co and travel operator Pilot said Thursday they will develop a national network of 2,000 electric vehicle charging stalls at travel centers to make it easier to recharge near highways. The companies said the stations will be co-branded "Pilot Flying J" and "Ultium Charge 360", powered by EVgo...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy