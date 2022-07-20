ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconto County, WI

Veterans Install American Flags At Area Cemeteries

By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF BREED, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – American flags are coming to some area cemeteries. Volunteers laid the groundwork Tuesday at the cemetery in the Oconto County Town of Breed. With the pull of a cord, a power auger spins to life. The fresh hole at the Union Cemetery will serve as...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
wausharaargus.com

BG Robyn Blader takes flight with 115th Fighter Wing

The 115th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, which is stationed at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, Madison, Wisconsin. The wing is capable of air-to-air, close air support and precision guided bombing missions. In December 2017, the Air Force announced that the 115th was one of two Air National Guard wings selected for equipping with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The conversion from a fourth-generation F-16 to the fifth-generation jet fighter is scheduled for 2023.
MADISON, WI
WNCY

Redevelopment Of The Menasha Canal

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
MENASHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oconto County, WI
Government
County
Oconto County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WSAW

165,000 gallons of wastewater flows into Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater are now in the Wisconsin River. The superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant says about 5 inches of rain that fell on the city’s west side in a matter of hours on Friday morning is to blame.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
Washington Examiner

Direct payments of $500 to be sent to Wisconsin families every month for a year

Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
fox32chicago.com

Experimental airplane 'Breezy' the star of the show in Oshkosh

MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

More human remains found in Wisconsin River, investigation continues

PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Flynn
doorcountydailynews.com

Wisconsin Humane Society expects to see rescued Envigo beagles

You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
WausauPilot

Human remains discovered in Wisconsin River

Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
PORT EDWARDS, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cemeteries#American Flags#Volunteers#Veterans Install#Fox#Navy
wearegreenbay.com

WATCH: New video of Fox River boat crash on July 9

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Gov. Evers approves project on southbound I-39 in Portage County

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

New Name For Appleton Landmark

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
APPLETON, WI
whby.com

Resolution calls for Appleton vote on legalized recreational marijuana

APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
APPLETON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
hubcitytimes.com

Landmark bowling alley to come down for new development

MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
MARSHFIELD, WI
wxpr.org

Rescuers raise concerns over loon injuries in Oneida County

Kevin Grenzer has been rescuing sick and injured loons for about 10 years now. He’ll safely capture them and bring them to the Raptor Education Group, Inc., or REGI, in Antigo for recovery. He’s used to seeing loons sick with lead poisoning or ones caught in fishing line.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Stolen Mustang purchased at Iola Car Show recovered

(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
IOLA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy