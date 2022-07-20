Veterans Install American Flags At Area Cemeteries
By Robert Kennedy
WNCY
2 days ago
TOWN OF BREED, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – American flags are coming to some area cemeteries. Volunteers laid the groundwork Tuesday at the cemetery in the Oconto County Town of Breed. With the pull of a cord, a power auger spins to life. The fresh hole at the Union Cemetery will serve as...
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — A St. Paul construction company will helm Fort McCoy’s nearly $12 million dollar Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project. In a release Thursday, officials announced they awarded L.S. Black Constructors the contract on June 9, totaling $11,964,432.87. The project, located at Fort McCoy’s 1600...
The 115th Fighter Wing is a unit of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, which is stationed at Truax Field Air National Guard Base, Madison, Wisconsin. The wing is capable of air-to-air, close air support and precision guided bombing missions. In December 2017, the Air Force announced that the 115th was one of two Air National Guard wings selected for equipping with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. The conversion from a fourth-generation F-16 to the fifth-generation jet fighter is scheduled for 2023.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After being canceled for the last two years, the Milwaukee Air and Water show will be back this weekend. You may already hear loud jets flying by as they practice for the upcoming show on Saturday, July 23 and Sunday, July 24. The excitement set in...
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What once was a power canal for two paper mills in Menasha will now serve as a kayaking course. The redevelopment of the Lawson Canal will be for more than just kayakers, though. “You can bring a kayak; you can bring a tube; you can...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - 165,000 gallons of diluted wastewater are now in the Wisconsin River. The superintendent of the Wisconsin Rapids Wastewater Treatment Plant says about 5 inches of rain that fell on the city’s west side in a matter of hours on Friday morning is to blame.
Several families in a Wisconsin city will begin earning an extra $500 every month for an entire year starting this month. The government of Madison, Wisconsin, invited families interested in the Madison Forward Fund to apply to the program from June 21 through July 3 and randomly selected 155 applicants to receive the monthly payments. The funds of the program, totaling $930,000, were provided by donations from private donors, not the city's tax dollars, according to Channel3000.
MONEE, Ill. - It's an airplane ride like no other, and now, the experimental aircraft named "Breezy" is set to star once again at the nation's biggest air show. Next week, more than 600,000 aviation fans will descend on Oshkosh, Wisconsin for the annual EAA Fly-In and once again, one of the stars of the show will be Breezy, created in the south suburbs more than 50 years ago.
PORT EDWARDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Port Edwards Dam engineers are assisting the Wood County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of human remains found near the dam Tuesday. “Each day they’ve been lowering the water levels, so we get to search a little bit more of the area where we found remains, so that’s been really helpful,” said Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker.
You may have the opportunity to lend a helping paw to the Wisconsin Humane Society later this month. The organization has reached out to the Humane Society of the United States to help take in some of the approximately 4,000 beagles being released from a medical facility in Virginia. The United States Department of Justice is working with the Humane Society of the United States after Envigo, which bred the beagles for medical research, violated several federal regulations, according to multiple news outlets. Last week, a federal judge ordered the beagles to be released, but animal rescue agencies only have approximately 60 days to find the dogs new homes. The Humane Society of the United States is already calling this a “historic operation” as one of their most extensive rescue missions ever.
(GREEN BAY, WI – JULY 18,2022) – Georgia-Pacific will officially break ground for a $500 million addition to its Green Bay Broadway Mill, nicknamed “Project Cinco.” This event takes place on Wednesday, July 20th, beginning at 10:00am, at 1919 South Broadway Street, in Green Bay. Announced...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Nearly seven years after development at the site was first proposed, shovels went into the ground at the Shipyard along Green Bay’s riverfront. A groundbreaking ceremony for the Shipyard’s first phase was held today (Thursday) at the project’s south side off W. Mason Street.
Police are working to identify skeletal remains discovered Tuesday in the Wisconsin River near Port Edwards. Maintenance workers made the discovery after lowering water levels to check the river’s flowage, officials said. A jaw bone, leg and some articles of clothing were found. Officials are now performing a search...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has released a new video of the boat crash on the Fox River that happened July 9 around 10:00 p.m. A powerboat being operated by 52-year-old Jason Lindemann collided with a two-story paddle boat with 43 passengers and crew on board. After the crash, Lindemann and his passengers fled the scene.
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39. Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $7.62 million contract with Mosinee-based prime contractor American Asphalt of Wisconsin for a resurfacing project on southbound I-39 in Portage County from the Waushara County line to Birch Drive south of Portage.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Appleton’s Paper Valley hotel was officially renamed Wednesday to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley. The rebranding included updating 388 guestrooms and other areas of the hotel. This follows a multi-million-dollar refresh of the hotel after Hilton re-branded it from the former Red...
APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.
MARSHFIELD – Rose Bowl Lanes would be demolished to make room for a multi-business development, under a conditional use request granted by the city’s Plan Commission. The Commission on July 19 voted unanimously in favor of a commercial group development for the property, located at 1600 N. Central Ave. The conditional use was granted to Shannon Eldridge of Janesville-based Halifax Development.
Kevin Grenzer has been rescuing sick and injured loons for about 10 years now. He’ll safely capture them and bring them to the Raptor Education Group, Inc., or REGI, in Antigo for recovery. He’s used to seeing loons sick with lead poisoning or ones caught in fishing line.
(WLUK) -- A vehicle purchased at the Iola Car Show has been recovered. Waupaca County officials say the stolen black 1968 Ford Mustang was discovered in Green Bay when a business owner saw the vehicle near his property. Green Bay police were able to verify the car's VIN number. Earlier...
(WFRV) – Mama Bear was a missing dog located between Calumet, Manitowoc and Brown County Lines in early April. Mama Bear was spotted for a month or even longer fighting to survive after being left alone. With the help of some local volunteers and concerned citizens, a local woman...
Comments / 0