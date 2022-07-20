Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is on the 10th of August

It's almost official: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely be announced at Samsung Unpacked on August 10, 2022. We expect to see Samsung's flagship foldable announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But, of all Samsung's upcoming announcements, the Fold 4 is definitely the most talked about. That's mainly because foldable phones are hard to buy with very few manufacturers making them, and many of the most exciting options are limited to specific markets such as Asia or Europe. That said, Samsung has paved the way for foldable phones over the last few years, and we expect big things from the fourth iteration of its most expensive and luxurious handset.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO