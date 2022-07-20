ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is on the 10th of August

By Roland Hutchinson
 2 days ago
We have been hearing rumors that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event would take place on the 10th of August, Samsung teased this in a recent tweet. They have now confirmed the event. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on the...

GeekyGadgets

Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI camera app launched

Samsung has announced the launch of a new AI camera app, the Samsung Galaxy Enhance-X AI and the app is now available to download from the Galaxy Store. The new Galaxy Enhance-X AI app is designed to remove imperfections in photos and improve their quality and more and it comes with a wide range of features. The app uses artificial intelligence to improve the quality of your photos and it comes with a choice off different editing options.
TechRadar

Confirmed: You're getting new Samsung Galaxy foldables next month

Forget teases, conjectures, and leaks. Samsung's own leadership has penned a blog post that primes the anticipation pump for multiple foldable devices that may "push the limit of what's possible," and will launch during Samsung Unpacked on August 10. In an editorial posted late Wednesday (opens in new tab) entitled,...
Phone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4: Many failed, but Samsung made it…

As fascinating as the world of smartphones can be, we've got a basic, expected set of things that almost every new smartphone complies with. It's going to be a slab, most likely of glass, and the company behind it would likely try to sell you on it by including a huge camera module.
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak points to the camera phone of my nightmares

When I hear rumors of super-high-res cameras coming to devices like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and upcoming Motorola phones, I often think back to the Xiaomi Mi Note 10. That was the first mobile to have a 108MP sensor, and it's one of my favorite camera phones I've tested – but as time goes on, I realise that my opinion was in spite of that high-res sensor, not because of it.
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Youtube
CarBuzz.com

Hacker Angers Tesla Owners By Remotely Opening Their Charging Ports

As we move everything to the cloud and control devices over air, there are bound to be hackers in the middle of the equation. The amounts of delays, lost productivity, and costs associated with some hacks are staggering but this latest hackerman craze has Tesla owners mad about the mysterious opening of their charge ports. The trick is pretty simple as it emulates a Tesla Supercharger proximity signal, but the motives are really nothing short of craving popularity on TikTok.
ohmymag.co.uk

How to block annoying spam messages on Android

Receiving random, unsolicited messages on your phone is not just annoying but can put you at risk of scamming. You could also unknowingly install malware and other viruses onto your device as most of these messages come with links. No mobile phone, regardless its costs and features, can protect you from receiving these messages, but there are steps you can take yourself on your Android device to reduce the number of these messages you receive.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: News, rumors, release date, and price

It's almost official: The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will likely be announced at Samsung Unpacked on August 10, 2022. We expect to see Samsung's flagship foldable announced alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5, and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. But, of all Samsung's upcoming announcements, the Fold 4 is definitely the most talked about. That's mainly because foldable phones are hard to buy with very few manufacturers making them, and many of the most exciting options are limited to specific markets such as Asia or Europe. That said, Samsung has paved the way for foldable phones over the last few years, and we expect big things from the fourth iteration of its most expensive and luxurious handset.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Samsung’s ‘Reserve’ Promo Gets You First Dibs On Devices Before They Even Launch

Click here to read the full article. Samsung has had a steady release of new devices over the past year including the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Watch4. Now, the brand is gearing up for a brand new series of launches, set to unveil at the annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10. Eager to find out what the popular tech company has in store and earn some in-store credit while you’re at it? Here’s what you need to know. What Is Samsung Unpacked? Similar to Apple’s Keynote events, Samsung’s biannual “Galaxy Unpacked” event is an opportunity for fans to get a...
Digital Trends

Motorola Razr 2022 will try for foldable glory again on August 2

Motorola has just announced that its next clamshell foldable phone, the Motorola Razr 2022, will make its highly anticipated debut on August 2 in China. It will be joined on the launch stage by the flagship Moto X30 Pro, which is rumored to pack a massive 200-megapixel primary camera. The...
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on Android Phones

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
makeuseof.com

The 15 Most Popular Free Apps Everyone Needs on Their Android Phone

There are millions of apps available on the Google Play Store, which makes it tricky to know which ones are worth downloading. To help you out, we've separated the wheat from the chaff and compiled a list of the best and most popular free apps that you need on your Android phone. We haven't included Google's apps here, since they likely came with your device.
Android Police

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: Everything we know about the next Samsung wearable

Samsung makes some of the best smartwatches you can buy right now, and we're big fans of the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic — but having been released in August 2021, they're nearly a year old at this point. Although Samsung's hard at work on a new set of watches in the rumored Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series, we've already heard plenty about the new generation. Interested in what Samsung's got cooking for its next wearables? Read on to find out.
Android Central

What is Wi-Fi Direct and how do you use it?

Sharing files between Android devices is fast and easy, thanks to Wi-Fi Direct and Nearby Share. You can even share large files over a gigabyte quickly without sacrificing any video quality. Wi-Fi Direct also enables low-latency wireless display sharing. Here's what else you can expect!
