Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar slams Rishabh Pant for this reason

Virat Kohli’s rough patch with the bat has created divisions within the cricket world – while numerous Indian cricketers, namely Zaheer Khan, Kapil Dev, Aakash Chopra, Ajay Jadeja, and Wasim Jaffer have called for his ouster from Team India’s T20 and ODI sides, support and sympathy for the talismanic batter has also been growing for him all over the planet. After Pakistan captain Babar Azam, India skipper Rohit Sharma, England’s Jos Buttler, legendary Sunil Gavaskar, and iconic pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar came out in support of Virat Kohli, another cricketer voiced his support for the Delhi-born player. Pakistan veteran Kamran Akmal has not only thrown his weight behind Virat Kohli but has slammed all those men who have been criticizing the former India captain for his continuing struggles on the pitch.
Comments / 0