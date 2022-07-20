ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar slams Rishabh Pant for this reason

By Pawan Atri
 2 days ago
At a time when Rishabh Pant has been earning rich praises from past and former cricketers for his batting heroics across formats, ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has blasted the India star for his weight. Shoaib Akhtar has claimed that Rishabh Pant is a little overweight for his age and...

