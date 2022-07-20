Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar slams Rishabh Pant for this reason

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been on a hot streak ever since he led the debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) to the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in their maiden season in the high-profile competition. Since making his national comeback after a seven-month hiatus in June, Hardik Pandya has impressed almost everyone with his performances for Team India. Last month, the 28-year-old cricketer played a pivotal role in the T20I series against South Africa at home before stepping up with both bat and ball in the recent ODI series against England. Such was Hardik Pandya’s effectiveness in both the departments of the game that he ended up finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker and second-highest run-scorer. Hardik Pandya’s stellar show against Jos Buttler and his boys earned him rave reviews from Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar. However, the Rawalpindi Express‘ words came with a grain of salt as he advised him to remain completely focused on his on-field play and not get distracted by his shenanigans outside the pitch.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO