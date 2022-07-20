Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: July 19, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka showers. Mostly sunny on the leeward side with isolated showers. Highs 84 to 90. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered windward and mauka rain, Isolated leeward showers. Lows 69 to 75. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers over windward areas. Leeward areas will be drier with just isolated showers expected. Moderate to breezy trade winds around 15 to 20 mph. Highs 83 to 88. Small Craft Advisory remains in effect until 6 pm this evening.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Crews have successfully repaired the 30-inch water main break at Kahana Bay Beach Park and water service has been restored to all affected customers, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) announced. The water main broke on the evening of July 16, as a strong south shore...
UPDATE 9:00pm, July 20: The City and County of Honolulu is reporting that Kamehameha Highway will reopen contraflow traffic on Thursday, July 21 at 4:30am. Those in the area are still urged to conserve water. TheBus will resume normal service.
HONOLULU (KITV4) The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it is working to reopen at least one lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park for contra-flow traffic by the end of the week. Crews are continuing to repair the 30-inch water main break that happened last week.
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Honolulu Board of Water Supply says it is working to reopen at least one lane of Kamehameha Highway near Kahana Bay Beach Park for contra-flow traffic by the end of the week. Crews continue to repair a 30-inch water main break on Kam Highway.
Island Palm Communities in conjunction with the U.S. Army Garrison enforced a new a thermostat management initiative – to combat rising electricity costs in Hawaii. U.S Army enforces new temperature lock on homes at base and some residents are concerned. The U.S. Army and Island Palm Communities implemented a...
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Island Palm Communities in conjunction with the U.S. Army Garrison enforced a new a thermostat management initiative – to combat rising electricity costs in Hawaii. They said community members experienced a 40% increase in electricity rates in the past year. The temperature locks at 72 degrees...
WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A new Wahiawa Civic Center, an important piece of this Central Oahu community that's been in the works for decades, is finally moving ahead. This week, Hawaii doled out a $48-million contract to Honolulu contractor Ralph S. Inouye to begin the demolition of the current Wahiawa Civic Center and construction of the new project.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Friends of the Waikiki Aquarium brought back their summer concert series after a three year break. The 2022 Ke Kani O Ke Kai Summer concert series started back in June, with award-winning artists Thursday evenings on the Aquarium Lawn. The last performance will take place on Thursday, August 11, with Streetlight Cadence and Friends performing.
Leaders of Pu'uhonua o Waianae announced Wednesday at the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement's annual conference it is planning to break ground for its planned 100 homes next month. Homes are on the horizon for the hundreds of houseless at Pu'uhonua o Wai'anae. A mission to house 250 people in...
HONOLULU (KITV)- With the school year starting soon, many parents are hitting stores to buy school supplies. But the costs can really adding up. According to one annual survey, school supply spending across the nation is expected to top more than $34 billion this year. That's up 24% since 2019.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- During the Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Wednesday, police chief Joe Logan commended the officers in Waikiki who helped to de-escalate a recent situation. A KITV4 reporter captured video of the incident on Sunday at around 9 p.m., at the corner of Uluniu Avenue and Koa Avenue.
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Due to burnout, 30% of people who are caregivers pass before the person they care for does. It's that startling statistic that gives local non-profit, "Gimme a Break," the drive to do what it does, showing care to those that care. "Gimme a Break" Hawai'i. "Gimme...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was murdered on the H-3 Freeway on Wednesday night has been identified by her mother as Dana Alotaibi. She was 27 years old. "It's so sad, it's very sad, because we have our plans for everything," said the victim's mother Natalia Cespedes.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with an alleged sword attack in Waikiki that left a man in critical condition with a severed left hand and other wounds. The alleged attack happened just after midnight outside of the 7-Eleven store located near Ena Road and Kalakaua...
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu police have identified a shooting suspect who allegedly opened fire on a group of people at Ala Wai Community Park, Monday night. Now they’re turning to the public to help locate him. One person suffered injuries in the shooting, which happened just before 10:30 p.m....
KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A woman is dead after being stabbed multiple times on the H3 Freeway Wednesday night in what police now say is a case of domestic violence. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Dana Alotaibi. Sources told KITV4 Alotaibi was 12 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.
At least five days a week you can catch Frankye Besas diligently weaving a net at Ala Moana Beach Park. Typically surrounded by a crew of friends who've become like family, the retired cement worker talks story as he carefully hand sews throw nets that each sell for up to $450 a piece.
Comments / 0