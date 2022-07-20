Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: July 19, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The woman who was murdered on the H-3 Freeway on Wednesday night has been identified by her mother as Dana Alotaibi. She was 27 years old. "It's so sad, it's very sad, because we have our plans for everything," said the victim's mother Natalia Cespedes.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 15 HOURS AGO