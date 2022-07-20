Oakley Crane heads to rodeo nationals

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving into the 2nd go-round in Gillette and the Wyoming teams had a solid effort in the first go-round. On the boys side, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull had a 70 in the first go round of the saddle bronc to take 15th and posted a 67 in the 2nd go. in the bareback, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato took 3rd in the first go with a 78 and Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis shad a 71 to take 11th. In the bull riding Gillette's Hayden welsh ended up 7th with a 77. In the steer wrestling,. Karson Ewing of Douglas of running 8th in the 2nd go with a 6 and 2. Gillette's Kolton Miller was 18th in the first round of the tie down roping with a 10.42 and is 4th in the 2nd go at 10.42. the Wyoming boys team had vaulted to 2nd place with 2445 points. Utah is leading with 2991.

GILLETTE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO