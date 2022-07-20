ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

Oakley Crane heads to rodeo nationals

By Charlie Wagner
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile most students are mid-vacation at the moment, Oakley Crane of Bennington has a full plate: she’s taking...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WyoPreps

Wyo. Boys Move Up to 2nd at National HS Finals Rodeo

The National High School Finals Rodeo is moving into the 2nd go-round in Gillette and the Wyoming teams had a solid effort in the first go-round. On the boys side, Jake Schlattmann of Greybull had a 70 in the first go round of the saddle bronc to take 15th and posted a 67 in the 2nd go. in the bareback, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato took 3rd in the first go with a 78 and Roedy Farrell of Thermopolis shad a 71 to take 11th. In the bull riding Gillette's Hayden welsh ended up 7th with a 77. In the steer wrestling,. Karson Ewing of Douglas of running 8th in the 2nd go with a 6 and 2. Gillette's Kolton Miller was 18th in the first round of the tie down roping with a 10.42 and is 4th in the 2nd go at 10.42. the Wyoming boys team had vaulted to 2nd place with 2445 points. Utah is leading with 2991.
GILLETTE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Lil’ Legends are State Champions

GILLETTE – Over the weekend the Little League Softball State Championship tournament took place in the Northeast part of the state with All-Star squads from all across Wyoming in battles to take home the State Champion rings in their respective age groups. The 12U team from Lander went 1–3,...
GILLETTE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Sports
county17.com

Lighting strike causes fire on Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A wildfire caused by a lightning strike was discovered on the Bridger Teton National Forest on Tuesday, according to the US Forest Service. The Flagg Fire was discovered at around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Huckleberry Ridge on the Blackrock Ranger District in the Teton Wilderness. Resources...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Northern Wyoming Community College District Employees To Get Pay Increases

Teachers, faculty and staff within the Northern Wyoming Community College will soon have bigger paychecks. As part of the fiscal year 2023 budget that was approved last week by the Board of Trustees, pay raises were included for anyone in the district, regardless if they work in Sheridan, Buffalo or Gillette.
SHERIDAN, WY
msuexponent.com

BLM declares fire restrictions for more Wyoming counties

With especially hot and dry weather descending on Wyoming, the BLM on Tuesday began fire restrictions for its land in Campbell County. On Friday, the same rules go into effect on BLM land in Weston and Cook counties, according to a Monday press release. The “Stage 1” fire protections limit...
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Campbell County School District announces meal prices for 2022-2023

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District 1 has released meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year. Federal COVID-19 free meal waivers were not extended for the upcoming school year, a flier said. Nutrition Services Director Bryan Young told County 17 in an email July 18 that elementary school...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Monday, July 18

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DUI, July 15, Mine Overlook, CCSO. Deputies assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol when a...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Gillette man loses thousands to credit card fraud

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A 63-year-old man recently found out he lost thousands of dollars after noticing dozens of fraudulent charges on his credit cards, police say. Police were notified by the man around 10:05 p.m. on July 18 after the man saw 14 fraudulent charges on one of his credit accounts and 61 charges on another, according to Gillette Deputy Police Chief Brent Wasson.
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
county17.com

Man breaks police officer’s hand, arrested for felony interference

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Newcastle man is charged with felony interference after allegedly fighting with multiple police officers and breaking one officer’s hand yesterday afternoon, a Gillette police official said Wednesday. Officers contacted the man, 31, at the National 9 Inn after a staff member called to have...
GILLETTE, WY
svinews.com

Man who pulled shotgun on fireworks users bound over

GILLETTE (WNE) — The man accused of threatening a group of adults and children with a loaded shotgun because they continued to light off fireworks has been bound over to District Court. Randy A. Stephens, 41, was charged July 1 in Circuit Court with felony aggravated assault and battery...
GILLETTE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy