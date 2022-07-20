ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Lake County, ID

Ed Lyon speaks on the dedication of the Paris armed services memorial

By Charlie Wagner
Herald-Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid the rush of the July 4 crowd in Paris, a group of perhaps a hundred stopped by the site of the old county courthouse to witness the dedication of the new armed services memorial. Ed Lyon, who chaired the project, spoke with this newspaper shortly before delivering his...

www.hjnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US Air Force pilots face off against Russian helicopter in preparation for combat

America is preparing for air combat with Russia by training against their attack helicopters.Footage shows US Air Force chopper pilots facing off against a Russian-made Mil Mi-24 “Hind” gunship during a week-long exercise.The drill, featuring airmen from the 41st Rescue Squadron, took place at the end of June in Lancaster, Texas.“There are only a few [Hind gunships] that exist in the country and we were able to come out here and fight against an actual threat helicopter,” Major Matthew Keough, of the 41st Rescue Squadron, said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More US says Russia preparing sham vote as pretext to annex Ukrainian territoryLiz Truss advocates for monarchy to be abolished in resurfaced clipFarmers use hay bales to create makeshift swimming pool
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Union suspends Heathrow refuelling staff strike

A strike by refuelling staff which could have disrupted several airlines at Heathrow Airport later this week has been called off. A total of 50 workers from Aviation Fuel Services (AFS) were due to stage a three-day walkout from Thursday to Sunday in a row over pay. However, the Unite...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy