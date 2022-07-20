ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Bold, sustained action can revitalize wild Pacific salmon in the Fraser

By University of British Columbia
Phys.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNineteen major populations of wild Pacific salmon in the Fraser River are projected to decline over the next 25 years—but it's not too late to boost their chances of recovery. According to a new open-access study published today in the Journal of Applied Ecology, active interventions can lift...

phys.org

Phys.org

Discovery of 'young' deep groundwater tells surprising tale

Groundwater at depths of several hundred meters or more can be hundreds of millions of years old and are often thought of stagnant and isolated from the atmosphere and the water cycle—a reason these subsurface areas are targeted as potential sites for subsurface waste disposal, said Ferguson. "But things...
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Watch live as 55,000 beluga whales migrate across the ocean

Every year, around this time, around two-thirds of the world’s beluga whales migrate to southern Canadian waters. Normally, following this kind of yearly migration would be more difficult. Thankfully, Explore.org and Polar Bears International follow the beluga whale migration each year as they travel to the Churchill River to feed, molt, and even give birth.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Earth's crust has been 'dripping' beneath Andes Mountains for millions of years

Just like honey slowly dripping from a spoon, parts of the rocky outermost layer of Earth's shell are continuously sinking into the more fluid layer of the planet's mantle over the course of millions of years. Known as lithospheric dripping—named for the fragmenting of rocky material that makes up Earth's crust and upper mantle—the process results in significant deformations at the surface such as basins, folding of the crust and irregular elevations.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Solar storm to hit Earth's magnetic field on July 21

Something is happening to the sun. One of the regions of the solar atmosphere currently exhibiting sunspots caught the attention of observatories on July 11, when there was a sudden increase in ultraviolet and X-ray brightness. The next ones to notice were the amateur radio communities on either side of the Pacific Ocean, when their communications were briefly interrupted.
Science
Phys.org

Natural systems in Australia are unraveling. If they collapse, human society could too

In the long-delayed State of the Environment report released this week, there is one terrifying sentence: "Environmental degradation is now considered a threat to humanity, which could bring about societal collapses." Hyperbole? Sadly not. Climate change has already warmed Australia 1.4℃ and changed rainfall in some regions. Natural ecosystems are...
SOCIETY
Phys.org

A penguin farm in the Australian desert: A thought experiment that reveals the flaws in our environment laws

Imagine this fictitious scenario. The federal environment minister announces government approval for a large-scale penguin farm near Alice Springs. It will produce 300,000 penguins each year for the high-end feather market in Europe. Penguin feathers are also, in this make-believe world, proven superconductors that could provide an alternative to lithium...
ANIMALS
The Conversation U.S.

The westward spread of zebra and quagga mussels shows how tiny invaders can cause big problems

The zebra mussel has been a poster child for invasive species ever since it unleashed economic and ecological havoc on the Great Lakes in the late 1980s. Yet despite intensive efforts to control it and its relative, the quagga mussel, these fingernail-sized mollusks are spreading through U.S. rivers, lakes and bays, clogging water supply pipes and altering food webs. Now, the mussels threaten to reach the country’s last major uninfested freshwater zones to the west and north: the Columbia River Basin in Washington and Oregon, and the waterways of Alaska. As an environmental historian, I study how people’s attitudes toward nonindigenous...
OREGON STATE
Phys.org

Mangrove forest found living in freshwater

An international team of researchers has found a mangrove forest living in a freshwater part of the Amazonian delta. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group describes their study of the Amazonian delta and explain why their find is so important. Mangroves are trees or shrubs...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Critically endangered tree gets frisky in 'desperate' attempt for survival

Australian Institute of Botanical Science researchers have investigated the hybridization, or crossing of species, of an undescribed eucalypt found in only a few small pockets of Sydney bushland. In a new paper in Annals of Botany this week they concluded the eucalypt, currently known as Eucalyptus sp. Cattai, should be...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Microbial 'dark matter': Centuries-old lava caves of Hawaiʻi Island contain thousands of unknown bacterial species

The lava caves, lava tubes and geothermal vents on the big island of Hawaiʻi have higher bacterial diversity than scientists expected, reports a new study in Frontiers in Microbiology. These habitats represent how life might have existed on Mars and early Earth in the past, and this study explores the diversity and interactions within these microbial ecosystems.
WILDLIFE
The Associated Press

Intelligent City Raises $30 Million to Advance the Sustainable Urban Housing Industry Using Mass Timber, Automation, and Robotics

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- With pressure mounting for cities to address affordable housing needs, decarbonize buildings, and meet sustainability goals, housing technology company Intelligent City raised CAD 22 million (USD 17 million), bringing the total capital invested in the company to CAD 30 million (USD 23 million). As one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings, Intelligent City will use the funding to scale operations, commercialize its Platforms for Life (P4L) building solution, grow factory automation, and expand its footprint across and beyond Canada. Earlier this year, the company completed testing of its building systems and is now verified to work within the new mass timber high-rise building codes in Canada and the US. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005515/en/ Intelligent City is one of the first companies in North America to apply automation and robotics to the design and manufacturing of prefabricated mass timber buildings. (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Sunrise III found safe at landing site

Following the termination of the flight of the balloon-borne solar observatory Sunrise III on July 10, team members have reached the landing site and found the observatory's science payload largely intact. According to current information, the flight had to be ended a few hours after launch because the solar telescope it was carrying, the centerpiece of Sunrise III, could not be pointed at the sun. The cause for this is currently under investigation. All options are being examined for a launch of the observatory next year or later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

