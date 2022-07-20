Easton residents, candidates head to polls for primary elections

Related
WGMD Radio
Maryland Primary Results: Worcester County Races
Maryland Primary Election results as of now include turnout at the polls as well as early voting, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted. Democratic County Commissioner Diana Purnell held a comfortable lead over challenger Catherine Freeman in the 2nd District. In the 3rd District Republican primary, Eric Fiori held...
foxbaltimore.com
Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
WMDT.com
City of Cambridge accepting mayoral candidates
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge mayoral election is just weeks away. So far 3 people have petitioned to seek the position. With only 1 qualified right now and the other 2 are still being evaluated. The deadline to request candidacy is July 27th. Officials tell us as they continue to strengthen the community, its important to make your voice heard because this is a vital community role.
wypr.org
MD Election Day: Redistricting, misplaced voters, delayed returns
It’s Primary Election Day in Maryland. Polls opened at 7:00 Tuesday morning. They will remain open until 8:00 tonight. If you’re voting with a mail-in ballot, you have until 8:00 tonight to drop your ballot in a drop box, or have it postmarked. If you are an eligible...
Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count
BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
WMDT.com
House of Delegates District 37A unofficial results
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Unofficial results are rolling in for the House of Delegates District 37A race. Republican Donna Bradshaw has received 1,074, while Incumbent and Democratic candidate Sheree Sample-Hughes has received 1,509 votes.
Incumbent State's Attorneys in danger of losing their seats following Primaries
It appears incumbent Democratic Baltimore County State's Attorney Scott Shellenberger could lose his seat to progressive challenger Robbie Leonard.
Heated County Executive races shaping up for Maryland's General Election
BALTIMORE — Although the Primary Election has come and gone, some races have yet to be called. Some though have been settled. While most attention Tuesday focused on the Republican and Democratic Gubernatorial races and the Baltimore City State's Attorney's race, others were heating up. Especially for County Executive...
WMDT.com
Wicomico Co. Executive race unofficial results
WICOMICO CO., Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Wicomico County Executive race. In the Republican race, Julie Giordano is in the lead with a total of 53.75% of the votes, with John Psota at 46.25%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Democrat Ernest Davis is unopposed with...
WMDT.com
Worcester CO Sheriff Crisafulli happy with election results, as he comes on top
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- After Tuesday’s Primary Election results, Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli was honored to see the votes as results showed in his favor. The unofficial results showed that incumbent Matt Crisafulli received over 87% of the votes with his opponent Jeffrey Buhrt at roughly 12%. Sheriff Crisafulli said he was honored to see those votes for him coming in. And, he’s proud of the commitment he’s put in with his team and he’s looking forward to what comes next. “I worked extremely hard, I’ve been out in the community, I’ve been working with our constituents, I’ve been answering their questions, and I’ve been working as hard as I possibly can,” Crisafulli said. “And, I’m going to continue to work as hard as I can for Worcester County. I owe it to them because they have been very good to me.”
Sterling crushes Fritz in States Attorney race
Leonardtown, MD- Jaymi Sterling prevailed in the Republican Primary over incumbent Richard Fritz in the 2022 St.Mary’s County States Attorney race. While the results are unofficial until certified in mid-August, Sterling cruised to a 71% victory as of 10 pm on the election night. There were roughly 2500 Republican mail-in ballots. Mathematically, Fritz cannot win.
Baltimore elections judges misplaced 12 thumb drives with results, but most have been found, director says
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's election director reported a dozen thumb drives with results from Tuesday's primary were misplaced, but most of them have been located. Armstead Jones, elections director for the Baltimore City Board of Elections, said staffers have recovered all but three or four.Each ballot scanner has a thumb drive -- no different than the ones people uses in their computers -- to store vote data, and judges are supposed to return the drives at the end of the night.But officials realized several were not turned in. On Wednesday morning about 8 a.m., workers in the board's warehouse started checking all...
Annapolis Implementing Enhanced Security at City Hall Beginning July 22nd
The City of Annapolis will introduce enhanced security measures at City Hall beginning on Friday, July 22, 2022. The measures will include a 100 percent security checkpoint at the entrance to City Hall, 160 Duke of Gloucester in Annapolis. The measures are being deployed as result of a 2018/2019 security...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore elections officials locate 12 flash drives containing votes
Baltimore Board of Elections Director Armstead Jones said the flash drives that were unaccounted for earlier Wednesday have been found. This comes after Jones said elections officials were looking for 12 flash drives. The drives go into scanning machines and keep a digital record of the vote. WBAL-TV 11 News...
Calvert County Public Schools Appoints New Administrators
The Calvert County Public Schools Board of Education has approved five administrative appointments at the meeting held on July 14, 2022. Dr. Anderson is currently the Assistant Principal at Meade High School in Ft. Meade, Maryland, and has served in this position since 2017. Before this position, Dr. Anderson held...
Wbaltv.com
2022 election results: Baltimore City State's Attorney Democratic primary
WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. By week's end, in the Democratic race for Baltimore City state's attorney, incumbent Democrat Marilyn Mosby dropped from second to third place. Late Friday afternoon, challenger Ivan Bates...
Trailing In The Primary Election, Marilyn Mosby Vows To ‘Fight … Until Every Single Vote Is Counted’
Early returns in Tuesday night’s Democratic primary election for Baltimore State’s Attorney have left the incumbent trailing, but the city’s top prosecutor was still exuding optimism in the latest bit of adversity she’s faced in recent months. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who is running for...
WMDT.com
Ward Museum closure extended, officials urge community support
SALISBURY, Md. – The Ward Museum of Wildfowl Art is extending its temporary closure due to environmental concerns. The museum experienced a failure in with its HVAC system, forcing them to close it’s galleries. This was the result of all the humidity Delmarva has been experiencing, which officials...
Residents of Lothian, MD filing petition urging county to re-examine special exception zoning permit issued over half a century ago
On Thursday, residents from Lothian, Maryland, filed a petition urging Anne Arundel County to re-examine a special exception zoning permit issued to Westport Reclamation, a sand and gravel reclamation site located on Sands Road in Lothian. The special exception permit was issued in 1967, has never been renewed or reviewed,...
WMDT.com
Worcester Co. Sheriff’s race unofficial results
WORCESTER CO, Md. – Unofficial results are coming in for the Worcester County Sheriff’s race. Incumbent Matthew Crisafulli is in the lead with 87.5% of the votes, with Jeffrey Buhrt at 12.5%. 95% of precincts are reporting. Results are as of 11:30 p.m. on July 19 – we...
