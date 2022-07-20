ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Easton residents, candidates head to polls for primary elections

By By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
EASTON — Despite a hot and humid day, over 1,000 Talbot County residents and candidates turned out at polling places to cast their votes in Tuesday’s primary election.

