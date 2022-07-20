Suspects remain held without bond in connection to Easton homicide

Related
Ocean City Police Charge Maryland Man For Triple Stabbing
OCEAN CITY, MD – The Maryland man who stabbed three people, including two teens, is now facing more charges. The Ocean City Police Department has charged Paul Baynard, 23, of Ridgely, Maryland in connection to the triple stabbing that occurred on June 20. According to police, at approximately 11:58...
foxbaltimore.com
Men arrested after they broke in, fell asleep in Brooklyn Park woman's home
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WBFF) — Three men were arrested after they broke into, and then fell asleep in a home in Brooklyn Park yesterday afternoon, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Police say they received a call from a woman about 12:30 p.m. According to police, the women entered...
Brooklyn Park Resident Comes Home, Finds Burglars Asleep
A group of burglars in Brooklyn Park got a unique wakeup call after falling asleep inside the home they targeted, authorities announced. The victim returned home around 12:30 p.m. to find two of the suspects asleep inside of a residence in the 200 block of 11th Avenue East on Thursday, July 21, according to Anne Arundel County police.
NBC Washington
5 Teens, 1 Adult Seriously Hurt in Violent Crash in Laurel
Five teenagers and an adult are seriously injured after a violent SUV crash late Thursday in Laurel, Maryland, authorities say. All six people were taken to trauma centers after the crash at Laurel Bowie Road (MD-197) and Cherry Lane, Prince George’s County police and Laurel police said. At least two of the crash victims have injuries that are considered life-threatening. Five of the victims are teens, a Prince George's County police official said in an update.
Ocean City Today
Charges against Berlin daycare facility helper dropped
Charges against a 72-year-old Whaleyman accused of sexually abusing two minors at a daycare facility in Berlin in September 2021 have been dropped. Paul Edward Whitehead was accused in January of felony charges of second-degree rape, sexually abusing a minor, and third-degree sexual offenses, along with sexual offense involving sexual contact and second-degree assault, both misdemeanors.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman desperately trying to escape squeegee altercation says police witness took no action
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — If you live in Baltimore, you likely know the feeling. "I knew they were going to approach me," said a resident who asked FOX45 News only to identify her by her first name, Carol. At busy intersections throughout the city, red lights mean go for those...
Police Find Illegal Shotgun, Marijuana While Serving Arrest Warrant at Home After CDS Violation
GLEN BURNIE, MD – On Monday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of a CDS violation at the Southgate Apartments in the 300 block of Highland Drive in Glen Burnie. Officers were contacted by deputies from the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office who were serving an arrest warrant.
Ocean City Today
Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run found, paddle-out planned
Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
Investigators Seek Suspects In Stabbing Outside Lusby Restaurant
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in a stabbing at a popular Calvert County restaurant. On Wednesday, July 20, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate suspects involved in a fight involving a large group of people at Atomic Seafood in Lusby earlier this month.
Man Who Sped Through Construction Site, Later Returned with Knife to ‘kill everyone’
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police Arrested 67-year-old Bob Evans after he drove through a worksite and returned with a knife, threatening to kill workers at the site. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded for an armed subject with a knife in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.
Police Intercept Rape At Silver Spring Transit Center: Transit PD
Police intercepted a rape at a Maryland transit center early Thursday, July 21. Tiwan D. Sweet, 38, of Washington DC, tried forcing himself into the victim and physically assaulted her while she waited at the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center in Silver Spring around 3 a.m., Metro Transit Police said.
Suitland Man Shot and Killed Wednesday Morning
SUITLAND, MD – 34-year-old Tremayne Crawford was shot dead in District Heights on Wednesday. According to police, at approximately 10:00 am, patrol officers were called to the 3300 block of Walters Lane for a report of a shooting. “Once on scene, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot...
27 Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting of two men last night in Western Baltimore. This incident happened on the 1500 Block of Baker Street. Police say, “at approximately 6:19 p.m., Western District officers were dispatched to investigate a Shot-Spotter alert for gunfire. Officers arrived...
Shots fired at SUV with 3 people inside on Route 50 in Prince George's Co., police say
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Someone shot at a vehicle traveling on Route 50 in Prince George's County early Thursday morning and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Maryland State Police say troopers were called to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a...
Annapolis Police Find Illegal Gun During Marijuana Arrest
ANNAPOLIS, MD – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 5:00 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for equipment and registration violations in the area of West Street and Admiral Drive in Annapolis. Upon making contact with the driver, officers detected the odor of suspected marijuana emanating from the inside of the vehicle. The driver acknowledged that he had marijuana and a handgun inside a backpack on the front passenger seat. The backpack was recovered by the officer, who found approximately 6 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40 caliber handgun. During the course of the investigation, officers learned that the driver was prohibited from possessing a firearm. The driver was arrested and charged accordingly.
Police: Knife wielding driver threatened to kill entire road construction crew in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have charged a driver who allegedly threatened to kill an entire road construction crew. It happened Tuesday around 1:30pm in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. That's where construction was going on, causing traffic to...
foxbaltimore.com
Man arrested after search and seize warrant executed at Southwest Baltimore home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police released a photo of items seized at a 50-year-old man's home on Tuesday. Officers executed a search and seizure warrant at a home in Southwest Baltimore in the 1900 block of Harmon Avenue. Police arrested a 50-year-old male occupant of the home, officials tweeted...
WUSA
Former Prince George's Co. police officer to spend 1 year in prison for assault that left man paralyzed
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired in February 2022. A former Prince George's County police officer is headed to prison for one year after assaulting a man who was already handcuffed in an October 2019 traffic stop. A judge found him guilty of second-degree...
Man dies after losing control of motorcycle, hitting parked van in Baltimore
A man died following an overnight motorcycle crash in East Baltimore. It happened just after 2am Friday in the 2900 block of Edison Highway.
Body Found In Maryland Lake (DEVELOPING)
Detectives are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body in a Pikesville lake, according to officials. A report of an unresponsive person in Quarry Lake was made around 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, dispatching officers to the the 2900 block of Stone Cliff Drive, according to Baltimore authorities. Details...
The Star Democrat
