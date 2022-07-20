ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri Set For Another Loan Spell With Italy Or Spain The Destination

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago

Young Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri is set for another loan spell next season following a frustrating loan spell at Deportivo Alaves last season in which the player was left unhappy.

Pellistri is a talented young winger with some potential to become a first team player in the future, however it’s hard for the Uruguayan to break into the team past the likes of Jadon Sancho.

Having spent the last season on loan in Spain at Alaves, Pellistri revealed his unhappiness with the move after being left with a lack of game time during the spell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03E1Bu_0glqoo9600
IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Pellistri has been playing during the tour so far and has featured a number of times under Erik Ten Hag in their three games so far.

The young winger found the net in United’s 4-0 win over rivals Liverpool in their first game of the tour back in Bangkok last week.

However early reports have now emerged that states that Pellistri is preparing for another loan spell next season, as stated by ESPN Uruguay;

“Facundo Pellistri will go on loan again. His destination will be Portugal or Italy, as confirmed by sources close to the player.”

United will have to ensure that they loan the player to a side that will give him the game time required as well as it being a club that he will be happy at for the duration of the loan spell.

United Transfer Room

'I Play The Same Style' - Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia On Playing In Erik Ten Hag's System

Manchester United's Tyrell Malacia has spoken about playing in Erik Ten Hag's footballing system, saying he plays "The same style" as what the manager asks for. The left-back joined from Feyenoord just weeks ago and seems to have settled in well at the club - playing at least 45 minutes in all three of The Red Devils' pre-season fixtures so far, including 79 against Crystal Palace most recently.
PREMIER LEAGUE
