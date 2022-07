Prince Harry can take the British government to court over security arrangements for him and his family, a London judge determined Friday. Four of the five claims in the prince's case deserve to be heard in a full hearing at a high court in London and undergo a judicial review, Judge Jonathan Swift said. However, the fifth claim, in which Harry argued he should have been told who on the committee made the protection decision, was dismissed, according to the Daily Mail.

POLITICS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO