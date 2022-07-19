ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Oregano’s to Open North Phoenix “Joint” in Summer 2023

By: Nadine Blanco
 3 days ago
Photo: Facebook / Oregano's

There are about 16 Oregano’s joints in the Valley and by this time next year, there will be one more. The neighborhood restaurant serving Chicago deep dish pizzas and other Italian cuisine announced plans for a new location in north Phoenix, at the North Gateway Village Core development off I-17 and Dove Valley Road.

Oregano’s believes that “the key to happiness is friends, good food, and music,” which is the philosophy that founder Mark S. Russell’s father lived by and is what continues to inspire every location in Arizona and Colorado. Referring to themselves as your “neighborhood joint,” Oregano’s serves up delicious food and great drinks that are meant to be shared and enjoyed among friends and family.

Specialties include Chicago-style deep dish pan pizzas and thin crust pies. In addition to real Wisconsin cheese, customers can select from a “boatload” of 24 toppings. There are classics like pepperoni, black olives and mushrooms, but Oregano’s prides itself on doing things a little differently, offering uncommon toppings like spiced feta, artichokes, and bacon.

You will also find a variety of pastas, wings, salads and sandwiches, plus ice-cold refreshing drinks to wash it all down. The newest joint in north Phoenix is expected to open in Summer 2023.

To order online or to see where you can visit them now, visit oreganos.com.

What Now Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

