San Francisco D.A. files felony charges in case of community leader's assault

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – A 76-year-old Fairfield man is under arrest, accused in two homicides 16 years apart.
The Solano County Sheriff’s Office says DNA evidence led to James Gary’s arrest in the two cold case homicides of women dating back to 1996 and 1980. He’s also connected to a sexual assault in 2021.
Gary is a recent widower, and a retired carpenter living off a union pension.
CBS13’s Steve Large spoke to neighbors who said they liked him.
“What kind of person did he seem like,” Large asked.
“Good people, good people,” neighbor Blanca Martinez said.
Gary’s alleged secret predatory life just became public after DNA...
