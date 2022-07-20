ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Home runs off of Dodgers’ Gonsolin give AL win in All-Star Game

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doAxL_0glqflFS00

Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning off Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin to give the American League a 3-2 victory over the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Stanton, the New York Yankees outfielder who graduated from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, was selected as the recipient of the Ted Williams Most Valuable Player Award for his two-run homer to left-center field on an 0-2 splitter that also drove in Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, who had singled leading off the inning.

Buxton, a Minnesota Twins outfielder, homered on a 2-1 four-seam fastball four pitches after Stanton’s homer before a crowd announced at 52,518 for the first All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium since 1980.

The victory was the ninth straight for the American League, extending its longest winning streak and increasing its lead in the series to 47-43. There have been two ties.

Houston Astros right-hander Framber Valdez, the third American League pitcher, pitched a perfect third for the victory. Cleveland right-handed closer Emmanuel Clase struck out the final three batters on a combined 10 pitches for the save.

Gonsolin was charged with the loss, the fourth time a Dodger has been charged with the loss during the American League’s nine-game winning streak. Clayton Kershaw was charged with the loss in 2015 and 2019 and Ross Stripling in 2018.

The National League opened the scoring in the first. Ronald Acuña of the Atlanta Braves led off with a ground rule double off Tampa Bay Rays left- hander Shane McClanahan. The next batter, Mookie Betts, one of the six Los Angeles Dodgers on the National League team, singled to drive in Acuña in what would be his only at-bat. The lead was the National League’s first in an All-Star Game since 2016.

After San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado hit into a double play, Paul Goldschmidt of the St. Louis Cardinals hit a 2-0 four-seam fastball over the left-center field fence for a home run, giving the National League its first two-run lead since 2012, the most recent time it won an All-Star Game.

Trea Turner, the third Dodger in the National League starting lineup, followed Goldschmidt’s homer with a single. It would be the last hit for the National League until Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves singled leading off the eighth inning as McClanahan and seven relievers combined to pitch 6 1/3 hitless innings.

Kershaw made the first All-Star Game start of his illustrious 15- season major league career. He was the 13th pitcher in the 92 All-Star Games to start at his home stadium and first since Max Scherzer, then of the Washington Nationals, in 2018.

After going hitless in three at-bats against Kershaw Friday, striking out twice, Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani hit Kershaw’s first pitch for a broken bat single into center field, the first player to lead off an All-Star Game with a hit since Mike Trout in 2015 and the first with a hit on the first pitch since Trout in 2013.

Kershaw then picked off Ohtani.

“I just kind of lobbed it over there,” Kershaw said. “I didn’t know what pitch to throw yet, so just kind of giving myself a second and I got him.”

Kershaw struck out the second batter he faced, New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge. Kershaw then walked Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers on a full count. The final batter Kershaw faced, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, grounded into an inning-ending force out.

“It was fun,” Kershaw said. “I tried to take a minute at the beginning to take it all in and look around, which I usually never do. And I think the moment itself, being here at Dodger Stadium, a place where I’ve been now for 15 years, and to get to do something like this with the best in the world, is really fun, and it was also really personal for me and my family.”

Left-hander Tyler Anderson was the only one of the six Dodgers on the National League roster who did not play. Freddie Freeman grounded out as a pinch-hitter for Goldschmidt in the third.

The six selections matched the New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Atlanta Braves for the game high.

Ohtani walked in the third inning in his other plate appearance.

Ohtani was the lone Angel to play. Trout was also voted in as a starter, but pulled out of the game Saturday due to lingering back spasms.

Trout hasn’t played since being pulled from last Tuesday’s 6-5 loss to the Astros before the start of the fifth inning. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, retroactive to last Wednesday because of left ribcage inflammation. He is eligible to be activated Saturday.

Pregame ceremonies included a Mixed Reality tribute to Jackie Robinson, showcasing key moments from the career of the player who broke baseball’s color line in 1947 while playing for the Brooklyn Dodgers, with Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington providing commentary for field, and Betts leading fans in wishing a happy birthday to Robinson’s widow Rachel who turned 100 Tuesday.

The All-Star Game came to Dodger Stadium two years later than planned. MLB awarded the 2020 game to Los Angeles in 2018 but it was canceled due to the delayed start of the season caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In connection with the cancellation, the next available All-Star Game, which was for 2022, was awarded to Los Angeles.

Between the two All-Star Games at Dodger Stadium, the game was played in 37 stadiums, including three stadiums that hosted two times — what is now Angel Stadium, Cleveland’s Progressive Field and Coors Field in Denver.

Since the mid-1960s, MLB has had an inclination to award All-Star Games to recently constructed stadiums where the game had never been played before. Every All-Star Game from 2000 through 2007 and 2013 through 2018 was played at a first-time venue.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfield Mookie Betts is having a fantastic season. Going into the All-Star break, he is hitting .265 with 20 home runs, 63 runs scored, 47 runs batted in and six stolen bases. The home runs and runs scored are among the league leaders. That prompted him to be voted upon by […] The post Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Dodgers Fans Had 2-Word Chant For Juan Soto Last Night

Los Angeles Dodgers fans are wasting no time when it comes to recruiting Washington Nationals star Juan Soto. During the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, the fans at Dodger Stadium chanted "Future Dodger" at Soto while he was in the outfield. After listening to this chant for a few seconds,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros

On Tuesday, the 92nd Major League Baseball All-Star Game was played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The New York Yankees sent six players to the Midsummer Classic, the most in the majors. Among them is the front runner for American League MVP at the break in Aaron Judge. Judge struck out in both […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reveals what it was like playing for Dusty Baker amid hatred for Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Emmanuel Clase
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Homer
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
Person
Rafael Devers
The Spun

2 Teams Are Rumored To Have Most Interest In Juan Soto

Juan Soto's future with the Washington Nationals has been the biggest topic in the MLB for the past week. On Thursday's edition of ESPN's Get Up, Buster Olney named two potential trade suitors for Soto. Surprisingly, Olney named the San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays as potential landing spots...
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Mets looking to trade for ex-All-Star infielder?

The New York Mets own the second-best record in the National League this season, but they may still be looking to further upgrade their attributes. Mets writer Michael Mayer reported on Wednesday that the Mets have had trade conversations with the Pittsburgh Pirates about first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. The 29-year-old Vogelbach, an All-Star in 2019, is making just $1 million this season and is under club control through 2024.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Look: MLB All-Star Game attendance not a good look for Dodgers fans

The All-Star Game is supposed to be a showcase, yet Los Angeles had a tough time selling out Dodger Stadium for the event. Despite Clayton Kershaw literally taking the bump for the first inning of the All-Star Game, Dodgers and baseball fans had a tough time selling out the event, at least per photos. Perhaps it was a late-arriving crowd, but the proof is in the photographs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Dodgers#The National League#The Major League Baseball#The New York Yankees#Notre Dame High School#Minnesota Twins#The American League
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar

Juan Soto is expected to be available ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals superstar reportedly turned down a massive extension offer from the ball club which has led many to believe he will be traded. Naturally, big market teams such as the Dodgers and Yankees are already linked to him. But […] The post The best Juan Soto trade package Cardinals must offer for Nationals superstar appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
The Spun

Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter. Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter. Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Juan Soto’s 2 biggest trade suitors, revealed

Washington Nationals slugger Juan Soto’s name has been connected to several teams in recent trade talks. Coming off of a recent All-Star break that saw Juan Soto win the Home Run Derby, he is currently one of the most talked about players in baseball. The 23-year-old outfielder has reportedly turned down a massive extension from the Nationals.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Achieved A Rare Cardinals Feat In Los Angeles

Paul Goldschmidt certainly earned the opportunity to start at first base for the National League All-Star team in last night’s All-Star Game. He has been red-hot since May and has led the St. Louis Cardinals in their pursuit of their 12th World Series title. They’ll begin the second half...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy