Jemez Mountain Brewhouse owner, Scott Johnson, called police about a burglary that occurred the night before, according to a Sandoval County July 8 Criminal Complaint. Johnson was notified by his staff that the restaurant was found in a messy state, food and money were stolen as well as an iPad. Jemez Springs staff also discovered wet clothes in the women’s bathroom and the iPad wrapped in tour guides on the bathroom counter, according to the complaint.

SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO