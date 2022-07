90 Day Fiancé stars Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh are back to showcase their international love on the franchise spinoff Happily Ever After?! The pair — who share a controversial 30-year age gap — have faced harsh roadblocks since the beginning of their relationship more than a decade ago but have managed to eventually make it down the aisle! Taking a risk on love, Jenny sold all her belongings to make the overseas move to his native country of India. Keep scrolling to learn everything we know about Jenny’s net worth, her ex-husband and more!

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO