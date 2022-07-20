Expectancy to win at Strawberry Crest (Florida) on deck in 2022

DOVER, FLORIDA – It’s year No. 4 under the watch of head coach Philip Prior over at Strawberry Crest and the Chargers last year enjoyed its first non-losing season since 2013 under John Kelly.

Photo credit Strawberry Quest Twitter

Now Strawberry Crest is looking to improve upon the 5-5 campaign it was able to enjoy and, after a solid spring showing, paired with strong summer workouts, 7-on-7’s have the team looking at a potentially good 2022 season. With continuity at the top, beginning with Prior, the Chargers could be aiming for a second straight .500 or above season.

“We were very encouraged by how we performed in the spring,” Prior said. “Our offense did a great job of moving the ball and scoring on our first possession. Our defense forced two turnovers on downs on two possessions. We were able to evaluate our guys and get a lot of technique and scheme on film to teach and learn from. Overall, it was a success.”

For a school that has never won anymore than six games in a season, the Chargers are confident that the streak of losing seasons coming to an end last year could be the start of things to come for the program. The 2022 slate of games on the regular season schedule give way to Strawberry Crest competing in every game.

Strawberry Crest was placed in Class 4A-Metro, District 7 with the likes of Alonso , Plant and neighboring Plant City . Two of the the three division foes are welcoming new head coaches for 2022, leaving room for the Chargers to compete while growing towards expecting to win and aiming for the first playoff berth in school history.

“We expect to win,” Prior said. “We believe we can win every game on our schedule. We believe we can compete for a district title and the first playoff berth in school history. Our kids have worked incredibly hard to get our program to where it is now. Our experience and culture are what will allow us to reach our maximum potential this year. This is a special group of kids and we are excited to see what they will do on the field this fall.”



Prior points out the offensive line will average around 260 pounds and he’s expecting a lot from the entire group. Jordan Lewis comes into 2022 slated to be the starting quarterback and he will have capable receivers to throw to like Coby Burger and Quincy Hart. Ryan Weems (354 yards in 2021) and Devin Blunt (231 yards in 2021) are back on offense for the Chargers, giving the team a 1-2 punch at the running back position.

