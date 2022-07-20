SFR Picks—Week of July 20

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.

