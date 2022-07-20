SFR Picks—Week of July 20

A New Zealand dance troupe adds Santa Fe to their limited world tour. We can bet good money few of you readers have ever seen anything quite like Black Grace. Founded by dancer Neil Ieremia in 1995, this New Zealand-based troupe introduces audiences around the world to traditional Samoan dances. But...
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
This August, more than 800 Native American artists will gather in Santa Fe, offering their finest jewelry, weavings, pottery, and other artistic pieces for sale, with an opportunity to compete for recognition and awards. Thousands of collectors, buyers, spectators, and attendees besiege Santa Fe to shop and buy, creating a...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Summertime means Albuquerque BioPark is hosting its summer concerts. Families can enjoy the evening at the Zoo or the Botanic Garden and listen to music featuring both local and national acts. The BioPark’s Garden Music series takes place at the Botanic Garden every other Thursday...
Taos, New Mexico, is known for its steep, deep downhill skiing and amazing art scene. But those in the know skip the resort town and head for the banks of the Rio Grande River to bask in Black Rock Hot Springs’s warm, healing waters. Here you can wall off...
SANTA FE —The Lightning Boy Foundation, a non-profit organization founded to honor the life of Valentino “Tzigiwhaeno” Rivera and the legacy of his mentor Nakotah LaRance, will hold the Nakotah LaRance Memorial Youth Hoop Dance Competition 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 6-7 at Museum of Indian Arts & Culture in Santa Fe.
Though every museum on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill has proven popular for those who live here and those who don’t, the Museum of International Folk Art (710 Camino Lejo, (505) 476-1204) has to be one of the more major draws for the most museumy of all local hills. And yeah, it was a bit of a shock that longtime Director Khristaan Villela moved on to Los Angeles’ Getty Research Institute in May, but it’s in good hands with Interim Director Kate Macuen. Macuen also took over the director of collections position at the museum in November and comes to Santa Fe after 12 years with the Seminole-focused Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum in Clewiston, Florida. She stepped into the interim role in June. We spoke with Macuen to gather insight into her love of museums and her new role, including what the heck a museum director actually does.
Xfinity customers across Santa Fe and Los Alamos lost Internet for most of Wednesday after a dump truck accident at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue damaged utility lines. Internet service and, in some cases, phone service went down at approximately 12:30 pm and had not been restored by day’s end; an Xfinity spokeswoman estimated all customers would have service by 2 am today. Impacted customers shared their frustration, information and photographs on social media as the outage continued throughout the day (the accident also significantly backed up traffic in the vicinity). Several echoed the thoughts of Peter Wargo, principal systems architect for the National Center for Genome Resources, who told SFR yesterday “having one incident cause an outage for the majority of the city shows just how much we are at the mercy of a handful of internet service providers. This lack of competition and redundancy means we can now all too easily be cut off.” As of 4 am today, Xfinity’s app continued to report an outage impacting “50 to 500 customers,” as did its automated telephone alert system, although service appeared to be at least partially back on line.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe now has a new affordable housing development. The new 65-unit development, known as Siler Yard, was designed specifically for people involved in creative professions. The new development will give housing and economic support resources for local dancers, artists, artisans, actors and culinary artists. The development will […]
SANTA FE, N.M. — There is a Comcast internet and cable outage in parts of Santa Fe and Los Alamos. Xfinity customers in both cities are impacted. There is no exact count available for the outage. Customers can receive outage updates in the 'my account' section on the Xfinity website.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America’s longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. It’s a scene not unlike other hot, dry spots around the western U.S. where rivers and reservoirs have been shrinking due to climate change and continued demand. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain. The threat of having the river dry this far north has been present the last few summers due to ongoing drought, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and one of the largest irrigation districts on the river said. But, this could be the year that residents in New Mexico’s most populated region get to witness the effects of climate change on a grander scale.
Local fresh flavors with an authentic influence. El Taco Stop is a family-owned food truck that is serving the best authentic Mexican food to Albuquerque folks. Their food influence comes from south of the border with some fresh and delicious fusions to present the best tacos, burritos, and tortas to name a few. They are always located at 1595 Bridge Blvd SW and are open late till 2 A.M. to serve those late-night cravings. To learn more and stop by their truck, visit their Facebook Page.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – College enrollment dropped in New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central New Mexico (CNM) was particularly hard hit, and now legislative analysts say it’s costing them. “Since 2019, our enrollment has been dropping 3% [per year],” says Nireata Seals, the college’s vice president for...
Groups to buy guns from Santa Feans, turn them into garden tools - By Nash Jones, KUNM News. If you have an unwanted gun, the city of Santa Fe and its police department have partnered with a gun violence prevention group and car dealership to buy it off you this weekend and turn it into a gardening tool.
New Mexico (KRQE) – Twenty New Mexico high schools are about to be transformed in order to better equip students and to improve the general high school experience. The schools will be given between $150,000 to $750,000 to re-imagine the school experience. These high schools will be known as “Innovation Zones,” and are seeking to improve academic success rates by implementing new techniques to make school more exciting for young adults.
It turns out, New Mexico’s story of a dearth of affordable housing and rents that just keep going up are mirrored around the country, but there is an exception – Albuquerque rents have risen more than many other cities. That’s according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, which recently released its annual State of the Nation’s Housing report for 2022. The report’s lead author, Daniel McCue, talked to KUNM.
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
SANTA FE – The certainty of justice in New Mexico slipped over a recent seven-year period as arrests fell and violent crime increased, analysts for the state Legislature warned Wednesday. The number of violent crimes, for example, climbed about 32% from 2014 to 2020, while arrests for such crimes...
Here is the “essential” James Taylor playlist, compiled by Texas-based journalist Amy McCarthy for yardbarker.com. Two nights after an appearance in Austin and two nights before he’s on stage in Phoenix, James Taylor and his All-Star Band hit the Rio Rancho Events Center stage Sunday at 8 p.m.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burglars hit another Albuquerque business and now the owner is out thousands of dollars. She says Albuquerque Police have only made things harder. The Southwest Makeup Institute, near Montgomery and Louisiana, is out roughly $30,000 after someone broke into the Northeast Heights business earlier this week. The owner of the shop, Noel […]
