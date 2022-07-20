Stop, Shop and Cook

Like "barbecue," "shrimp boil" is both a noun and a verb, a regional dish cooked in tall pots over propane flames from the mid-Atlantic region all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico. I grew up in North Carolina obsessed with peel-and-eat shrimp, especially those fished out of pots of Frogmore stew in the South Carolina Lowcountry and those cooked and spiced like Maryland crab farther north. Now, I live in the Deep South, where my shrimp boil has taken on a slight Cajun accent. It still bobs with corn and potatoes, but now, the Italian sausage is andouille, the Old Bay spice mix is sometimes Zatarain's, and the wild shrimp is always sweet, plump, and scooped from the Gulf.
