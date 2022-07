Xfinity customers across Santa Fe and Los Alamos lost Internet for most of Wednesday after a dump truck accident at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue damaged utility lines. Internet service and, in some cases, phone service went down at approximately 12:30 pm and had not been restored by day’s end; an Xfinity spokeswoman estimated all customers would have service by 2 am today. Impacted customers shared their frustration, information and photographs on social media as the outage continued throughout the day (the accident also significantly backed up traffic in the vicinity). Several echoed the thoughts of Peter Wargo, principal systems architect for the National Center for Genome Resources, who told SFR yesterday “having one incident cause an outage for the majority of the city shows just how much we are at the mercy of a handful of internet service providers. This lack of competition and redundancy means we can now all too easily be cut off.” As of 4 am today, Xfinity’s app continued to report an outage impacting “50 to 500 customers,” as did its automated telephone alert system, although service appeared to be at least partially back on line.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO