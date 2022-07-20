ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

3 Questions with Museum of International Folk Art Interim Director Kate Macuen

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough every museum on Santa Fe’s Museum Hill has proven popular for those who live here and those who don’t, the Museum of International Folk Art (710 Camino Lejo, (505) 476-1204) has to be one of the more major draws for the most museumy of all local hills. And yeah, it...

www.sfreporter.com

Santa Fe Reporter

DA Carmack-Altwies Will Pay $25,000 to Man She Blocked on Facebook

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Finding a Place to Park in Downtown Santa Fe Has Become Even More Difficult

It was already a struggle to find parking in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico: the parking garage was quite expensive unless you planned to spend the entire day there, and sometimes the meters would gobble up your hard-earned quarters without giving you the time to park in exchange—They are solar-powered, so too much shade can affect their functionality. While I admire the effort to preserve the environment, I also think busy consumers deserve a bit more efficiency.

