Tough on Talk, Light on Action

Guns are a problem in Santa Fe. So said Mayor Alan Webber in a weekly newsletter, outlining gun safety measures he intends to propose in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening. Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating,” Webber wrote....
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
SANTA FE – The certainty of justice in New Mexico slipped over a recent seven-year period as arrests fell and violent crime increased, analysts for the state Legislature warned Wednesday. The number of violent crimes, for example, climbed about 32% from 2014 to 2020, while arrests for such crimes...
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
Xfinity customers across Santa Fe and Los Alamos lost Internet for most of Wednesday after a dump truck accident at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue damaged utility lines. Internet service and, in some cases, phone service went down at approximately 12:30 pm and had not been restored by day’s end; an Xfinity spokeswoman estimated all customers would have service by 2 am today. Impacted customers shared their frustration, information and photographs on social media as the outage continued throughout the day (the accident also significantly backed up traffic in the vicinity). Several echoed the thoughts of Peter Wargo, principal systems architect for the National Center for Genome Resources, who told SFR yesterday “having one incident cause an outage for the majority of the city shows just how much we are at the mercy of a handful of internet service providers. This lack of competition and redundancy means we can now all too easily be cut off.” As of 4 am today, Xfinity’s app continued to report an outage impacting “50 to 500 customers,” as did its automated telephone alert system, although service appeared to be at least partially back on line.
Groups to buy guns from Santa Feans, turn them into garden tools - By Nash Jones, KUNM News. If you have an unwanted gun, the city of Santa Fe and its police department have partnered with a gun violence prevention group and car dealership to buy it off you this weekend and turn it into a gardening tool.
The Albuquerque Police Department, along with most police departments in New Mexico, is not reporting crime data to the FBI database. (Photo by Shelby Wyatt / Source NM) Less than one-third of police departments in New Mexico are following state law that requires them to deliver crime numbers to the N.M. Department of Public Safety, lawmakers learned Wednesday.
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police and other New Mexico agencies escorted the body of 24-year-old Omar Carrasco from Albuquerque back to El Paso where he grew up. Officer Carrasco, barely a month into his career, was found dead at his Santa Rosa home on Monday. Officials say he died of natural causes.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burglars hit another Albuquerque business and now the owner is out thousands of dollars. She says Albuquerque Police have only made things harder. The Southwest Makeup Institute, near Montgomery and Louisiana, is out roughly $30,000 after someone broke into the Northeast Heights business earlier this week. The owner of the shop, Noel […]
"In the wake of the fatal mass shooting at a school in Uvalde,Texas, and incidents in other U.S. cities, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence is organizing a gun buyback Saturday in conjunction with the Santa Fe Police Department. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fiesta Nissan, 2005 St. Michael’s Drive." —Nathan Lederman.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the New Mexico Supreme Court affirmed a state district court’s decision in granting a new trial for a Roswell man. According to a news release, this comes after DNA test results raised questions about his conviction in a fatal shooting in 2012. The New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously […]
New Mexico (KRQE) – Twenty New Mexico high schools are about to be transformed in order to better equip students and to improve the general high school experience. The schools will be given between $150,000 to $750,000 to re-imagine the school experience. These high schools will be known as “Innovation Zones,” and are seeking to improve academic success rates by implementing new techniques to make school more exciting for young adults.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A scorching summer day in northwest Albuquerque doesn't stop Maralyn Beck from playing with her niece. Beck's love for children is something she has devoted her life to, she is the Executive Director of New Mexico Child First Network. She founded the organization in 2018, to improve the lives of children in foster care.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl […]
BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America’s longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. It’s a scene not unlike other hot, dry spots around the western U.S. where rivers and reservoirs have been shrinking due to climate change and continued demand. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain. The threat of having the river dry this far north has been present the last few summers due to ongoing drought, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and one of the largest irrigation districts on the river said. But, this could be the year that residents in New Mexico’s most populated region get to witness the effects of climate change on a grander scale.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – College enrollment dropped in New Mexico during the COVID-19 pandemic. Central New Mexico (CNM) was particularly hard hit, and now legislative analysts say it’s costing them. “Since 2019, our enrollment has been dropping 3% [per year],” says Nireata Seals, the college’s vice president for...
It turns out, New Mexico’s story of a dearth of affordable housing and rents that just keep going up are mirrored around the country, but there is an exception – Albuquerque rents have risen more than many other cities. That’s according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies, which recently released its annual State of the Nation’s Housing report for 2022. The report’s lead author, Daniel McCue, talked to KUNM.
David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
(TNS) — A new-to-the-market internet service provider says it is ready to reach into even the most underserved parts of Albuquerque through a new licensing agreement with the city. Texas-based Vexus Fiber is venturing into New Mexico's largest city this year with plans to spend $250 million on fiber-optic...
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe now has a new affordable housing development. The new 65-unit development, known as Siler Yard, was designed specifically for people involved in creative professions. The new development will give housing and economic support resources for local dancers, artists, artisans, actors and culinary artists. The development will […]
