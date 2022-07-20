Eavesdropper

Almost too many goatheads are arranged on the chair in a ghostly shape like a person might make were they to sit in it. The side table is stacked with witchy and feminist tomes. All along the walls of the gallery space at nonprofit Vital Space’s Midtown Annex, further works from Albuquerque-based artist Rica Maestas continue the goathead theme and, in a plastic garbage bag at Maestas’ feet, well over a dozen crocheted goatheads appear ironically soft and plushy.
Guns are a problem in Santa Fe. So said Mayor Alan Webber in a weekly newsletter, outlining gun safety measures he intends to propose in the wake of mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas; Buffalo, New York; and Laguna Woods, California. “This is sickening. Saddening. Depressing. Angering. Motivating,” Webber wrote. “We...
District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has agreed to pay local real estate investor Aaron Borrego $25,000 to settle the lawsuit Borrego filed last year when he was blocked from the DA’s Facebook page, which he alleged violated his right to free speech. In an email to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Borrego writes: “It is clear that the District Attorney believes our laws do not apply to her. Thankfully, the courts and corresponding settlements prove otherwise.” Borrego criticized the DA’s handling of the cases related to the destruction of the Plaza obelisk, he says, and his comments on the DA’s Facebook page were deleted and he was blocked. Borrego says he will donate the money to local charities as well as Carmack-Altwies’ opponent the next time she’s up for re-election. Carmack-Altwies did not respond to a request for comment from the paper, but her spokeswoman said the DA was advised by the state’s Risk Management division that “despite there being legal and factual defenses…a smaller settlement cost outweighed that of an expensive litigation process” as a factor for the settlement, which she said would show no admission of guilt on the DA’s part. Borrego has filed two other cases against the DA’s office, both relating to public records requests, both of which have been decided by the courts in his favor.
Xfinity customers across Santa Fe and Los Alamos lost Internet for most of Wednesday after a dump truck accident at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Richards Avenue damaged utility lines. Internet service and, in some cases, phone service went down at approximately 12:30 pm and had not been restored by day’s end; an Xfinity spokeswoman estimated all customers would have service by 2 am today. Impacted customers shared their frustration, information and photographs on social media as the outage continued throughout the day (the accident also significantly backed up traffic in the vicinity). Several echoed the thoughts of Peter Wargo, principal systems architect for the National Center for Genome Resources, who told SFR yesterday “having one incident cause an outage for the majority of the city shows just how much we are at the mercy of a handful of internet service providers. This lack of competition and redundancy means we can now all too easily be cut off.” As of 4 am today, Xfinity’s app continued to report an outage impacting “50 to 500 customers,” as did its automated telephone alert system, although service appeared to be at least partially back on line.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent update for COVID-19 “community levels,” updated every Thursday, shows more than twice as many New Mexico counties now have red or “high” levels compared with last week. The CDC framework combines case rates with two hospital metrics and shows, for the seven-day period of July 14-20, 17 New Mexico counties—10 more than last week—now have “red” or high levels. Santa Fe County remains “yellow” or medium. Only four counties now have “green” or low levels—down from nine last week. The CDC’s recommendations include indoor masking for people living in counties with high community levels. The increase comes amid a national surge of cases attributed to the most recent Omicron subvariant: BA.5. In an update last week, New Mexico Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said officials believe the subvariant accounts for approximately 50% of cases here and expect it to be the dominant variant by early August. During that news conference, Scrase reiterated the state does not intend to require any restrictions in response to the BA.5 surge, noting: “We feel like the tools we have right now to fight the pandemic are so good that overarching government requirements aren’t needed.” Scrase reiterated that stance to SFR in an interview earlier this week, noting “The CDC [has] come through with some really excellent tools that I use every day,” such as the community levels and accompanying recommendations (at the bottom of the community levels page); transmission levels for hospital use; and a quarantine and isolation calculator.
A New Zealand dance troupe adds Santa Fe to their limited world tour. We can bet good money few of you readers have ever seen anything quite like Black Grace. Founded by dancer Neil Ieremia in 1995, this New Zealand-based troupe introduces audiences around the world to traditional Samoan dances. But don’t misunderstand—this isn’t the kind of thing you’ll find at a resort catering to tourists for hundreds of bucks a show. Black Grace is a first-of-its-kind performance that blends modern contemporary dance into Indigenous movement traditions. The results speak for themselves, and now Santa Feans can see Black Grace locally for the first time ever, thanks to the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet.
Comments / 0