ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Letters to the Editor

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you Santa Fe drivers occasionally spotted a male, boyish but middle-aged citizen of the Netherlands—but you can’t tell—riding a white Brompton folding bike on your public streets since May 23, it was me. I relate to a number of observations of Spencer Windes, who in the cover story of...

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque neighborhood divided over wall in front of easement

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At the end of Jenny Court near 98th and Sage sits a wall, or what’s left of it. The wall blocks an easement the city’s Planning, and Zoning Department said is used for drainage. But, neighbors said many people were using the easement as a walkway to nearby businesses and schools.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 22 – July 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 22 – July 28 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
Texas State
KRQE News 13

Fire behind U-Haul facility leads to APD, AFR callout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of homeless people throwing items into a fire in an alley behind the U-Haul facility on San Mateo and Montgomery. Officials say that it appears some vehicles and trailers may have been damaged in the fire. APD says an Albuquerque Fire Rescue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque business owner expresses frustration after recent break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Burglars hit another Albuquerque business and now the owner is out thousands of dollars. She says Albuquerque Police have only made things harder. The Southwest Makeup Institute, near Montgomery and Louisiana, is out roughly $30,000 after someone broke into the Northeast Heights business earlier this week. The owner of the shop, Noel […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Chinese#Texans
KRQE News 13

‘Lavender in the Village Festival’ is back this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2022 Lavender in the Village Festival is back. With 100 + vendors people can find everything from plants, artwork, lotions, lemonade, and much more. There will be three infused alcoholic beverages also made with lavender. This festival is also a fundraiser all the proceeds from the festival will go to the agricultural and educational programs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

First Responders Lend Hand at Starbucks

On July 13, locals were invited to speak and mingle with first responders, who could be seen making refreshments and taking orders at Starbucks on Riverside Drive in Española. “Coffee with a Cop and Firefighter” took place from noon to 2 p.m. and allowed first responders to socialize with...
ESPANOLA, NM
KOAT 7

Crews respond to sewer collapse in NW Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority is working to repair a collapsed sewer line near 12th street and Griegos. The water authority says it is unknown how long it will take to repair the line. Griegos Road between 12th and 14th street is closed due...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

Reduced to a trickle, river managers brace for more drying

BERNALILLO, N.M. (AP) — Triple digit temperatures and a fickle monsoon season have combined with decades of persistent drought to put one of North America’s longest rivers in its most precarious situation yet. Islands of sand and gravel and patches of cracked mud are taking over where the Rio Grande once flowed. It’s a scene not unlike other hot, dry spots around the western U.S. where rivers and reservoirs have been shrinking due to climate change and continued demand. Local and federal water managers on Thursday warned that more stretches of the beleaguered Rio Grande will be drying up in the coming days in the Albuquerque area, leaving endangered silvery minnows stranded in whatever puddles remain. The threat of having the river dry this far north has been present the last few summers due to ongoing drought, officials with the Bureau of Reclamation and one of the largest irrigation districts on the river said. But, this could be the year that residents in New Mexico’s most populated region get to witness the effects of climate change on a grander scale.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Eavesdropper

—Overheard in the downtown Starbucks after witnessing a Karen incident. Mail letters to PO Box 4910 Santa Fe, NM 87502 or email them to editor[at]sfreporter.com. Letters (no more than 200 words) should refer to speciﬁc articles in the Reporter. Letters will be edited for space and clarity. We also...
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Two dead following a five car crash in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two people are dead following a crash that involved five cars near the Albuquerque Sunport. Police say the crash happened at Gibson and Yale in southeast Albuquerque. Eastbound Gibson was closed at Yale as police investigate the crash. A silver Ford F-150 was travelling west on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Animal Welfare offers free pet microchipping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque hopes free microchipping will increase the number of lost pets reunited with their owners. Last month, Animal Welfare microchipped more than 1,500 Albuquerque pets for free. They say 73% of the animals brought in the last year did have a microchip but were never claimed. The department reminds residents […]
KOAT 7

DNA evidence presented in Day 6 of Fabian Gonzales trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Day six of the Fabian Gonzales trial continued today. The trial focused on the DNA evidence found at the crime scene where 10-year-old Victoria Martens was killed. Gonzales is being charged with tampering with evidence, reckless abuse of a child, and conspiracy to commit tampering with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy