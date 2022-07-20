ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland police arrest shooting suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood

By Jami Seymore, Michaela Bourgeois, Amanda Arden
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an hours-long search and pursuit, the Portland Police Bureau said early Wednesday morning that its officers arrested a shooting suspect in Powellhurst-Gilbert Neighborhood.

The search for the suspect began after officers responded to a reported shooting near Southeast 87th Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot.

BMW 3 series car involved in fatal OR road rage shooting

The suspect left the scene in the victim’s car and police could not find him for several hours until officers spotted the car driving near Southeast 104th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Officers tried stopping the driver, but he fled and led officers on a short pursuit before he crashed and ran away from them, police said. Officers set up a perimeter in the area and called in the Special Emergency Reaction Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team, because they believed the suspect was armed. The Air Support Unit, the K-9 Unit, the Enhanced Community Safety Team and a Focused Intervention Team also responded.

After an hours-long search, Special Emergency Reaction Team officers with the help of the Air Support Unit found the suspect hiding in a backyard in the neighborhood.

125 citations, 191 warnings issued during Oregon Country Fair

Police said the suspect cooperated with officers and was taken into custody. Benjamin Clark, 27, was booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery, attempt to elude and unlawful use of a motor vehicle. Additional charges could result from the ongoing investigation.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

