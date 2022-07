The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by five timely hits, including two home runs and a double. The game was tied in the top of the fifth when the Foley legion got a huge two run home run. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher, lefty Ryan Chmielewski. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

SARTELL, MN ・ 10 HOURS AGO