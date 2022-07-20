ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Portland Black-owned salon added to National Register of Historic Places

KGW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor 68 years, Dean's Beauty Salon &...

www.kgw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro

From houseless to a home: Phillip's story

Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Phillip knew he wanted to live in St. Johns the first time he visited Cathedral Park, an expansive, grassy field beneath the North Portland neighborhood’s famous green bridge. When asked why he chose St. Johns, Phillip lit up. He explained that his sister lived in the area and would sometimes give him a ride to and from day jobs, so he had seen the bridge. “One day she took me after work and we bought dinner and we went down to the park right there and ahhh that was so nice. I said, ‘I want to live around this place.’ I don’t know why – this area is just so nice!”
PORTLAND, OR
brewpublic.com

The Weekend in Oregon Beer – Beginning July 21, 2022

Weekend beer events kick off today on Portland’s west side with the Grand Opening of Migration Brewing at Washington Square Mall. Then just a few miles west, Ecliptic Brewing will be taking over the taps at Room 122 in Beaverton, Oregon. Then on Saturday, a few beer festivals take...
PORTLAND, OR
luxury-houses.net

Surrounding with Nature, Awe-inspiring Design House in Portland Prices at $7,998,000

The House in Portland is the work of art with total security and privacy, now available for sale. This home located at 1139 S Palatine Hill Rd, Portland, Oregon; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 6,894 square feet of living spaces. Call Justin Harnish – Harnish Properties – (Phone: (503) 699-8483) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Portland, OR
Society
The Oregonian

Portland paid its housing director $88K to leave

Portland paid the director of its housing bureau $87,620 and agreed to cover her family’s health insurance costs for six months to get her to step down. Commissioner Dan Ryan, who oversees the housing bureau, secured the deal with Shannon Callahan, who led the bureau for nearly four years after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler appointed her to the top job. Ryan did not immediately respond to a request Thursday to explain why he thought paying Callahan that much to quit was a good use of city money.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland’s Billy Webb Elks Lodge gets $140K in funds, damaged in fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lodge with historical significance for Portland’s Black community is receiving thousands of dollars in funds to preserve its history. Billy Webb Elks Lodge #1050 in Portland’s Albina neighborhood received $140,000 from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund – a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The lodge is on the National Register of Historic Places and previously suffered damage from a fire last September.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Portland Black
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
newschoolbeer.com

Vagabond Brewing has permanently closed all locations

Salem, and Portland, Oregon’s Vagabond Brewing has permanently ceased operations and closed all locations. Founded in 2012 by three friends Dean Howes, Alvin Klausen, and James Cardwell, who had all previously served in the Marine Corps together, Vagabond Brewing was the fresh and modern new brewery in Salem when it first opened as a taproom/brewpub in 2014 and later expanded to as many as 4 locations in Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Lack Of Housing Tied To Root Cause Of Hillsboro Homelessness

The crisis of homelessness burns on here in Hillsboro and all surrounding cities. With warmer weather, the visibility of those without immediate housing has become an embarrassment to most cities in the Portland-Metro area, and our fine city is no exception. Camps are popping up again all over the city. There have been more interactions in places like TV Highway / Sunset Esplanade, Cornelius Pass and Baseline, West Hillsboro, and historic Downtown. Except for some more protected areas of our City, the problems seem to be everywhere.
HILLSBORO, OR
foreigndesknews.com

Antifa Summer Camp in Portland Teaches Anarchy to Children

A summer camp in Portland, Oregon, is offering children the opportunity to become budding social justice warriors (SJW) while “reflecting on white supremacy” and learning Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail.”. The Budding Roses camp in August for fourth through eighth graders...
PORTLAND, OR
Red Tricycle Portland

Take a Dip in the City’s Most Relaxing Lakes & Rivers

No offense to Portland’s many splash playgrounds, but when it comes to chill vibes on a sunny day, it’s hard to beat dipping your toes in a scenic Portland lake or lazy river. Lucky for parents, the Portland area has tons of awesome swim spots that are just a short drive from the city and offer welcoming water and amazing views you’ll want to enjoy again and again before school starts in the fall. So grab your swimsuits, sand shovels and sunscreen, it’s time to hit one of our favorite nearby swimming holes.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy