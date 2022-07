APPLETON, WI –Appleton residents would have their say on legalization of marijuana in the state and locally this fall. Seven common council members introduce a resolution calling for an advisory referendum on November 8th on cannabis legalization. It would allow adults 21 and older to possess marijuana for personal use. It would also allow commercial regulation and tax of marijuana sales. Part of the resolution, as read by Appleton City Clerk Kami Lynch, says legalized marijuana would allow law enforcement to deal with more serious issues.

APPLETON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO