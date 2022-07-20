ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden’s assault on Border Patrol agents continues even though they were exonerated

By Chad Wolf
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 19, 2021, photographers captured images of Border Patrol agents on horseback patrol trying to prevent illegal aliens from crossing the border near Del Rio, Texas. To any reasonable person, the photos showed Border Patrol agents controlling their horses in rough terrain while trying to prevent the rush of Haitian...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Fox News

