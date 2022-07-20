ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Andrew Mangiapane interested in long-term deal with Calgary, says agent

By Brian La Rose
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31KOAM_0glqQXjH00

While there are questions about whether or not Matthew Tkachuk wants to stick around with the Flames on a long-term basis, the same can’t be said for fellow winger Andrew Mangiapane. Ritch Winter, the agent for the 26-year-old, told Sportsnet 960 that his client is interested in a long-term deal to stay in Calgary:

I don’t want to get into the negotiations – I share Brad (Treliving’s) view that it’s never really healthy for the process – but I think ultimately to admit that Andrew has submitted a proposal on a multi-year deal tells you he’s quite interested in staying here despite the uncertainty that surrounds Matthew Tkachuk.

Certainly, Andrew feels very comfortable with the coaching staff, he likes the management team here, he likes the city, he’s had a good experience. He said to them he’s quite willing to stay on a longer-term deal.

Mangiapane is coming off a career season that saw him score 35 goals in 82 games while also adding 20 assists, career-highs across the board. Impressively, that came with a dip in ice time as he averaged just 15:44 per game and was the only player in the top-30 in goals league-wide to average below 17:40 per contest. Mangiapane also chipped in with three goals and three assists in a dozen postseason contests.

Those numbers certainly bolster his value in his final year of RFA eligibility while Mangiapane was one of 24 players to file for arbitration over the weekend. He received a qualifying offer of $2.45M last week although, with the year he had, his next contract could wind up being closer to double that amount.

It stands to reason that what happens with Tkachuk could ultimately play a role in what type of deal Mangiapane lands. While they have ample cap room to re-sign their RFAs (a group that also includes defenseman Oliver Kylington, another of the 24 players to file for a hearing), if Tkachuk ultimately moves on, GM Brad Treliving may very well have to change course in which case Mangiapane could go from a secondary scorer to a top-liner with the asking price changing accordingly. Arbitration hearings will start to be scheduled as of July 27 and run for a couple of weeks so there is still some time to work out a new deal and see what happens with Tkachuk but it appears that regardless of what happens with him, Mangiapane is hoping to stick around in Calgary for the long haul.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant coach

The Boston Bruins have hired John Gruden (no, not Jon Gruden) as an assistant coach for the upcoming season, adding to Jim Montgomery’s staff. He spent the last four seasons with the New York Islanders but was fired along with Jim Hiller (who joined the Los Angeles Kings staff yesterday) in June, after the team moved Lane Lambert into the head coaching position.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Kraken sign goaltender Martin Jones to one-year deal

Official now, Martin Jones is joining the Seattle Kraken on a one-year contract for next season. The deal comes on the heels of Chris Driedger’s ACL injury and gives the Kraken a veteran backup for Philipp Grubauer. Jones, 32, was once considered a legitimate workhorse starter in the league,...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Malcolm Subban, Sabres agree to terms on two-way deal worth $850K

The Buffalo Sabres have agreed to terms with goalie Malcolm Subban on a two-way deal worth $850,000 against the cap, according to The Athletic’s Matthew Fairburn. Subban becomes the second (healthy) goalie Buffalo has signed for next season after quite literally every goalie in the organization was on expiring contracts last year. He likely won’t see a whole lot of NHL time next season, given the team has already retained Craig Anderson, restricted free agent Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is ahead of him on the depth chart and the Sabres still expected to hunt for another goalie in free agency to bolster their team on the rise.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Treliving
Person
Matthew Tkachuk
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
Yardbarker

Penguins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Calgary Flames

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets series where I’ll examine some potential trade candidates across the NHL. It could be a minor move or perhaps a blockbuster deal, no transaction is too small or too big to consider. We’ve seen Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall make a number of deals so far this offseason and that’s likely to continue as Hextall continues to put his fingerprints on the Pens roster.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Matthew Tkachuk reportedly informs Flames he won't sign long-term deal

What has been apparent for a while is now official, as Matthew Tkachuk has told the Calgary Flames that he will not sign a long-term contract, according to Jeremy Rutherford and Hailey Salvian of The Athletic. The report indicates that a trade is “likely to happen soon” and that Tkachuk has provided the team with a list of where he would agree to a long-term extension.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calgary#New Deal
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Not Likely to Land Either Kane or Tkachuk

The Edmonton Oilers have had a successful offseason thus far. They’ve cleared cap space, brought back key players, and signed others in important roles. I believe there are still one or two trades left to clear out two players, but that doesn’t involve adding another high-end talent. There are two superstars in particular that have gotten a lot of attention around the league as far as a trade goes. Many teams and fans want at least one of them, but the Oilers will not be one of the teams that land them. Let’s take a look at each of the players and why they won’t eventually end up in Edmonton.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

A 2022 free-agent focus for the Boston Bruins

Free agency is almost upon us. There will be several prominent players set to hit the open market while many teams have key restricted free agents to re-sign as well. Next up is a look at the Boston Bruins. Key Restricted Free Agent. F Jack Studnicka – We’re using the...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Brunette to join Devils as associate coach

It’s not just players making news Wednesday. ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reports the New Jersey Devils have reached a three-year agreement with Andrew Brunette on an associate coaching role. TSN’s Darren Dreger was first to report that things were tracking toward an agreement between Brunette and the New Jersey Devils but also listed the Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks as teams with interest in the 2022 Jack Adams Award finalist.
NEWARK, NJ
Pro Hockey Rumors

Jets 'holding up' Pierre-Luc Dubois trade to Canadiens due to compensation?

The full extent of the Montreal Canadiens’ offseason plans began to take shape Saturday, as the team traded defenseman Jeff Petry and center Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins. One major name who many have connected to the Canadiens is that of Winnipeg Jets center Pierre-Luc Dubois. It doesn’t take any detective work to understand why that connection is being made: Pat Brisson, Dubois’ agent, has communicated that his client would like to play in Montreal, and Dubois has reportedly communicated to the Jets that his intention is to leave as a free agent in two years' time. Many have speculated, then, that the Canadiens would attempt to acquire Dubois this summer, and it appears that that sort of speculation is grounded in reality.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Red Wings Add Soon-To-Be Fan Favourite in David Perron

It’s rare for fans to be excited about signing a 34-year-old player to a free-agent deal worth nearly $5 million per season, but that seems to be the consensus about the Detroit Red Wings’ new deal with Canadian winger David Perron. Along with a flurry of other deals , general manager Steve Yzerman signed the 15-year NHL veteran to a two-year contract, which will make Perron a member of the Red Wings through to the end of the 2023-24 season.
DETROIT, MI
Pro Hockey Rumors

Darcy Kuemper expected to sign with Capitals

While the goalie shuffle on the first day of free agency won’t be as big as it has been in recent years, a couple of notable goalies will be on the move. One of those is Darcy Kuemper who appears to have his next team in place as ESPN’s Emily Kaplan and TSN’s Bob McKenzie report (Twitter links) that the netminder will become the new starter for the Capitals once free agency officially opens up in a few hours. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli adds (via Twitter) that the deal could be in the range of five years at $5.5M per season.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes comments on Jeff Petry's status

The Montreal Canadiens have made some serious changes to the roster this summer, but some of the high-priced talent is still in town. Jeff Petry in particular is an odd fit for the rebuilding club given his age (34) and struggles last season. With his public desire for a different fit closer to home, pressure has continued to build in Montreal for general manager Kent Hughes to find a trade.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Chicago Blackhawks sign Andreas Athanasiou, Max Domi to one-year, $3M deals

One of the biggest strategies for rebuilding clubs is signing buy-low candidates and then flipping them at the deadline, and the Chicago Blackhawks look like they’ll follow that path. Scott Powers of The Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have signed both Andreas Athanasiou and Max Domi Wednesday. Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that it will be one-year deals for both, worth $3M each.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Defence Will Have a Different Look Under Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens are almost a year and a half removed from their Stanley Cup Final (SCF) run in 2020-21. They made it to the Final due to incredible goaltending by Carey Price and a defence made up of significant, muscular, stay-at-home types of guys like Ben Chiarot, Shea Weber, Joel Edmundson, Jeff Petry and Brett Kulak.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Report: Blue Jackets 'actively trying to unload salary' to extend Patrik Laine

One of the biggest names who decided not to file for salary arbitration a few days ago was Columbus Blue Jackets restricted free agent Patrik Laine. While this was taken as a strong indicator that the two sides had at least some positivity in contract negotiations, Laine remains unsigned with just a day left to officially accept his qualifying offer. That offer will expire at 4 p.m. CT Friday, though there is nothing stopping the two sides from agreeing on something similar further into the offseason.
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy