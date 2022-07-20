Beatrice Rana Plays Tchaikovsky’s “1st Piano Concerto”

The most beautiful performances have a unique spirit. That magic—that emotion and connection—is more important than technical perfection. Born in Venezuela, Dudamel is one of the world’s most prolific maestros. He has performed with Beyoncé and Billie Eilish and conducted the score for Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story reboot, and he currently serves as the music director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in Caracas, as well as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Paris Opera. “What makes me love what I do is to be able to share joy with people,” says Dudamel. On August 2, he will lead the Encuentros Orchestra—made up of youth musicians from 19 countries—in a performance of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 for his final appearance in a summer concert series marking the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary.

