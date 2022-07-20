ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Beatrice Rana Plays Tchaikovsky’s “1st Piano Concerto”

illinois.edu
 2 days ago

Wednesday, July 20: Los Angeles Philharmonic (LAP 22-03) (New season/series)...

will.illinois.edu

The Baltimore Sun

Jonathon Heyward named BSO music director, replacing Marin Alsop and becoming only Black conductor to helm major U.S. symphony orchestra

Jonathon Heyward, the 29-year-old classical music phenom whose skill on the conductor’s podium has generated international headlines, was named Thursday as the next music director of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. When Heyward begins his five-year contract in the fall of 2023, he will be the only Black American conductor...
BALTIMORE, MD
classicfm.com

These are the hardest pieces ever written for the piano

From Liszt to Scriabin, here are ten of the most fiendishly difficult pieces of piano music. Sensible musicians: avoid at all costs. Looking for piano pieces that will make your fingers get stuck in a permanent claw shape? You’ve come to the right place. Here is our countdown of...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Untimely Death and Legacy of Jazz Pioneer Billie Holiday

Similar to the founding principles of the blues, Billie Holiday’s life was marred with both the harsh realities of personal woes and boisterous changes of tempo. Nicknamed “Lady Day,” the Philadelphia-born singer used her tumultuous life experiences to create timeless jazz records. And within her music, her style became so unique that she altered the genre norm with songs like “I’ll Be Seeing You,” “Strange Fruit,” and “All of Me.” She also set jazz standards with songs like “What a Little Moonlight Can Do” and “Easy Living.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Baltimore Sun

Five things to know about Jonathon Heyward, the BSO’s newly appointed music director

Jonathon Heyward, who will take the top baton as music director at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in the fall of 2023, is a charismatic 29-year-old with long, loose curls. As befits a conductor, he has oversized, expressive hands and an easygoing manner. Heyward, who will become the BSO’s first music director of color in its 106-year history, met with a handful of reporters Thursday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

‘Whiplash In Concert’ To Launch World Tour In October; Composer Justin Hurwitz Conducts Jazz Big Band Alongside Film

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Organizers of Whiplash in Concert said Thursday that the live concert series will have its world premiere October 28 at Boston’s Orpheum Theatre. In the concert, the film’s Oscar-winning composer Justin Hurwitz will conduct an 18-piece jazz big band ensemble that will play Hurwitz’s score live accompanying the 2014 Damien Chazelle film. The pic was nominated for five Oscars including Best Picture and won three including for star JK Simmons. It was the first of several collaborations between Hurwitz and Chazelle; Hurwitz won two Oscars for the score and original song for Chazelle’s...
BOSTON, MA
Slipped Disc

It’s been a Weill, and well worth the five-star wait

Banned in Berlin and exiled in March 1933, Kurt Weill stayed for a while in Paris where he wrote a symphonic work to a commission from the Singer sewing machine heiress, Princesse de Polignac. The symphony was taken up by his fellow-exile Bruno Walter and performed three times in the Netherlands, but apparently nowhere else. It was not published until 1966 and remains an esoteric item, seldom performed or recorded.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

10 most relaxing pieces of classical music

We think these are the best pieces of classical music to make your day more relaxing. Classical music can be a powerful tool for relieving everyday stress, helping you sleep and supporting your mental health. Grieg – Morning Mood. Evocative, rich and lyrical, the Norwegian composer’s music is always...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Merola Opera Program to Stage ‘Die Zauberflöte’

Merola Opera Program is set to present a fully staged production of Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.”. The production will be conducted by Kelly Kuo, Associate Director of American Lyric Theatre and Music Director of the Reno Chamber Orchestra. Director Gina Lapinski directs this production, bringing the work’s colorful characters to life and will feature costumes created by Dame Zandra Rhodes for San Diego Opera, in a vivid setting brought to life with projections by designer Ian Winters, enhancing the setting by designer Stephen D. Mazzeno.
THEATER & DANCE
Harper's Bazaar

Gustavo Dudamel is Our August 2022 Music Director

The most beautiful performances have a unique spirit. That magic—that emotion and connection—is more important than technical perfection. Born in Venezuela, Dudamel is one of the world’s most prolific maestros. He has performed with Beyoncé and Billie Eilish and conducted the score for Steven Spielberg’s 2021 West Side Story reboot, and he currently serves as the music director of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra in Caracas, as well as the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Paris Opera. “What makes me love what I do is to be able to share joy with people,” says Dudamel. On August 2, he will lead the Encuentros Orchestra—made up of youth musicians from 19 countries—in a performance of Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9 for his final appearance in a summer concert series marking the Hollywood Bowl’s 100th anniversary.
MUSIC
classicfm.com

What are the lyrics to ‘O Fortuna’ from Carmina Burana?

Whether you know it as the great choral number from Carmina Burana or simply as The X Factor song, most of us have heard the magnificent ‘O Fortuna’. But what is the choir actually singing about?. ‘O Fortuna’ has its origins in the 13th century as a medieval...
TV SHOWS
The Guardian

Prom 9: BBCNOW/Matiakh review – Beamish and Finch create a buzz

For the first of their four visits to the Albert Hall this summer, the BBC National Orchestra of Wales was conducted by Ariane Matiakh, who was making her Proms debut. On disc, Matiakh has shown what a persuasive conductor of illustrative music she can be, and each of the three works in this concert came with its own programme, including one receiving its premiere that built around the life cycle of a colony of honeybees.
MUSIC
CNET

Google Doodle Honors Electronic Music Pioneer Oskar Sala

You may not know the name Oskar Sala, but there's a good chance you're familiar with some of the German composer and physicist's work. The pioneer in the field of electronic music composed music and created sound effects for TV, radio and film, including the eerie bird sounds for Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds.
MUSIC

