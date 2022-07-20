This Is the County in the Brunswick, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 88,027,926 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Brunswick metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 31,396 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,914 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 26,906 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Brunswick, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Brunswick metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, McIntosh County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,588 confirmed infections in McIntosh County, or 18,329 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does McIntosh County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Brunswick metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 262 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in McIntosh County, below the 480 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Brunswick metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of July 17, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 McIntosh County, GA 18,329 2,588 262 37 2 Brantley County, GA 23,070 4,282 598 111 3 Glynn County, GA 29,207 24,526 491 412

