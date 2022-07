APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Outagamie County Sheriff’s deputies were busy with rescue missions on Thursday, but it’s not likely the kind that typically comes to mind. First, Deputy Bart Barrington, Deputy Shaun O’Bre and Deputy Paul Langenberg from our Courthouse Security Division rescued several ducklings from a sewer outside the courthouse. Deputy Barrington climbed into the sewer to retrieve them while other county employees assisted with keeping the other ducklings safe.

