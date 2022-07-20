ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Video shows thieves break into van in SF, steal $10K worth of items from teen religious group

By JR Stone
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least four thieves targeted a group of teens in San Francisco for a religious camp. Breaking out the windows of their van in Fisherman's Wharf and stealing $10,000 worth of items.

The camp director of the "Chicago Jewish Teens" camp says he is optimistic and grateful.

Last Thursday multiple broken-out windows could be seen on a large van that had been parked next to the famous Ghirardelli Square in San Francisco.

"We came back to our vehicles and suddenly instead of the unity and the love and that feeling of comradery; we saw the polar opposite, destruction and another loss in our possessions," says Schneur Zalman Notik of the "Chicago Jewish Teens" camp. He's describing the moment after a van burglary. One where multiple thieves, who witnesses say were armed, broke in and stole the group's personal items as the teens, traveling from all over the world and some of whom are underprivileged, rented bicycles to ride to the Golden Gate Bridge.

Zalman, who spoke with ABC7 News Tuesday from another youth trip near a waterfall in Alaska, says that as upsetting as this was, people risked their lives recording videos showing the crime.

Those videos are now part of the police investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C6Tmi_0glqKPJN00

Backpacks full of clothes, passports, cameras, and electronics were stolen but Zalman says the two dozen or so young victims came together.

"It reinforced some of the lessons learned about the power of unity, the power of hope. When we have unity, when we have hope, we have hope in a shared future and in our ability to provide for ourselves and make the world a better place," says Zalman.

Some of the items were recovered in a nearby park with the help of San Francisco police and witnesses.

For those wondering, Zalman says there were counselors who stayed with the van during the bicycle ride, but when the teens got back they went to help them down the block and that is when the thieves hit.

Police say no arrests have been made but Zalman says he's optimistic that insurance will cover some of the $10,000 worth of items stolen.

"Thank you for kind people in San Francisco and really, kind people everywhere. We received an outpouring of love and support for our boys and for all that we do in our shared mission it has truly truly been beautiful," says Zalman.

Zalman says their teenage campers are boys from all across the globe including the U.S., UK, Ireland, and several from Ukraine. The cost for some of the underprivileged teens are covered with scholarships that pay for the trips. If you'd like to help any of the campers out, Zalman says you can go to: https://www.chicagojewishteens.com/donate

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Police search for Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on Wednesday, it announced in a Nixle alert. The robbery happened just before 4:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of Yulupa Avenue. Police said that an adult male “entered the bank and used a threatening note […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

FBI, experts warn sextortion now targeting teenage boys

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Months after a Michigan teen killed himself over a sextortion plot, federal agents and tech experts said the danger of this kind of crime is growing. "Well it’s actually been going up for the last several years. And we’ve seen an increase in a lot of crimes since COVID," said Larry Magid, a tech expert and CEO of ConnectSafely.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
San Francisco, CA
Cars
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Alaska State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
CBS San Francisco

11 Toyota Prius catalytic converter thefts reported over 48-hour span in Daly City

DALY CITY – Police in Daly City are investigating after nearly a dozen catalytic converter thefts involving Toyota Prius vehicles took place last week, all of which took place within a 48-hour span.According to a police department statement, at least 11 thefts were reported. The thefts took place between 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 14 and 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 16.All of the vehicles targeted were Prius hybrids, with model years ranging from 2010 to 2015.List of Catalytic Converter Thefts:Victoria Street & Callan Boulevard between 10 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday (2012 Prius).Victoria Street & Simpson Drive between...
DALY CITY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Tre-4 Gang Members Charged with Murder, Armed Robbery, and Conspiracy

Martinez, Calif. – Members of the Tre-4 street gang are being prosecuted by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges. Jalin Washington, Don Juan Defore Watson, Jr., and Amir Anderson-Roof all face charges for a series of crimes that include the killing of 20-year-old Basel Jilani of Lafayette on March 23, 2022.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Kids used stolen car to shoplift at Daly City Dick's Sporting Goods, police say

DALY CITY, Calif. - Daly City police say four juvenile suspects wearing ski masks were arrested in a "grab and run" incident Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said the suspects stole nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from the retailer at around 3:45 p.m. A description of the suspect vehicle was shared with police. Authorities said it matched the same vehicle and suspect descriptions for the same crime at the store two days earlier.
DALY CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Police#Religious Group#The Thieves#Abc7 News
airlive.net

An employee has been stabbed in baggage claim area at San Francisco International Airport

An airport worker was stabbed in the baggage claim area of San Francisco International Airport Tuesday morning and a person was detained in the case, police said. The stabbing was reported at around 4:55 a.m. Tuesday at airport Terminal 3. San Francisco police said officers arrived and found an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 women injured in shooting in San Francisco's Visitaction Valley

SAN FRANCISCO – Two women were injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Visitacion Valley neighborhood earlier this week, police said Thursday.The shooting was reported around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Visitacion Avenue, where someone shot into the victims' vehicle and then fled the scene, according to police.The two women, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, police said.No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any description of the suspected shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KTVU FOX 2

Man tries to kidnap toddler from Oakland bus stop, attacks mom: police

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are searching for a man who they say made several attempts to kidnap a toddler at a bus stop Tuesday afternoon. According to the Oakland Police Department, a woman and her 2-year-old child were at the AC Transit bus platform at High Street and International Boulevard when an unknown man tried to take the child. It happened around 12:30 p.m.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

9 arrested after 32 lbs of fentanyl, $33K cash recovered in Alameda County

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Nine suspects were arrested on felony charges related to drug trafficking, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday on Twitter. Authorities recovered 32.34 pounds of fentanyl, 1.12 pounds of heroin, 12 ounces of methamphetamine, two firearms, body armor, and $33,000 in cash. One kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy