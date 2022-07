TACOMA, Wash. — The city of Tacoma on Wednesday started removing another homeless encampment, citing health and safety concerns the site has generated. Data provided by officials show that calls for service to the camp, which is located at Tacoma Avenue S. and S. 7th Street and just down the road from the Pierce County Courthouse and sheriff’s department headquarters, have increased dramatically in the last year.

