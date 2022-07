22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 17.07 million shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.05 per share in a registered direct offering priced above market under Nasdaq rules. The company also agreed to issue to the investors unregistered warrants to purchase up to 17.07 million shares of common stock. The warrants have an exercise price of $2.05 per share, are immediately exercisable and will expire five years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 25, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

