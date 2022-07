It is summer, evening, and I am on my house’s front porch in Ann Arbor. The birds call and glide through the telephone wires that dissect the darkening sky into polygons of sunset. Up there, not much has changed in the past few months: the sunset happens later, but its effect always remains. Closer to the ground, it’s more apparent that we are in July: eruptions of treetops that replace the shadows of high rises, roof shingles warming in the sun, unkempt wildflowers flaring at the bases of street signs, determinate crabgrass finding niches between sidewalk squares.

