Price: £2.4 million (US$2.8 million) The Balfour is an expansive 9,000-square-foot apartment spanning the entire ground floor of Whittingehame House, a Neoclassical mansion built around 1817 by architect Robert Smirke, who was also responsible for notable buildings such as the British Museum in London. Expansions and alterations were carried out in 1827 by renowned Scottish architect, William Burn, and “the house is still regarded as one of the finest Neoclassical country houses in Britain,” according to listing agent Mark Cullerton.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO