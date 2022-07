Mexican American artist Alfredo Ponce said the news of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade hit him hard. The day of the ruling, the Sanger, California, resident sat with his wife, who is an OB-GYN, “trying to process this whole thing and what the women’s rights and reproductive health services is going to look for women moving forward,” he told NBC News.

SANGER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO