Sacramento, CA

MADD salutes champions in fight against drunk driving

 2 days ago
CALIFORNIA, USA — Family members of victims of DUI incidents joined Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) in saluting officers from across the region for their heroic actions throughout the year. “My sister was killed by a drunk driver in 1981, and the last person to have any...

ABC10

2 teens killed in Placer County single-vehicle accident

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Two teenagers died Thursday night in a single-vehicle accident in Placer County. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 10 p.m. on SR 193, west of Dutch Court. When officers got to the scene, they found a white Mini Cooper had...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Two Placer County teens killed in car crash along SR-193

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CHP Auburn reported on Friday that two teens from Placer County were killed in a solo car crash along State Route 193 on Thursday. CHP said that a 16-year-old male from Loomis and an 18-year-old male from Lincoln were involved in the 10:11 p.m. crash. The crash also set the […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Vehicle hit by gunfire in Lathrop shooting

LATHROP, Calif. — Police say two people are in custody after a shooting in Lathrop. Sgt. Greg Mortensen, with Lathrop Police Department, told ABC10 that an investigation into the shooting is underway along the 900 block of Mingo Way. He said a vehicle was hit by gunfire, but no...
LATHROP, CA
Minor Dies in Sacramento Traffic Collision

Accident at Norwood Avenue Kills One Minor and Injures Another. A minor died in a traffic collision recently in Sacramento following a stop for a vehicle code violation. The accident happened as two teens in the vehicle were driving at high speed and crashed near Norwood and Main avenues, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The other juvenile in the vehicle suffered injuries, however, no additional information has been provided by authorities.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family identifies Quiana Noble as woman killed in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — Family members identified the victim in a deadly Stockton shooting as Quiana Noble, 21. Noble is remembered as a pure soul who graced everyone with a smile, and the type who would help others, especially her grandmother. The two had gone bowling just last week. Her family, who live in san Leandro, is now making funeral arrangements after she was killed by gunfire Tuesday night.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Authorities find at-risk missing Stockton woman | Update

STOCKTON, Calif. — A silver alert issued by the California Highway Patrol Thursday has been canceled after an at-risk Stockton woman who went missing Tuesday was found. Authorities were searching for 87-year-old Hoa Thi Tran last seen Tuesday around 1 p.m. in the 600 block of Center Street in downtown Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
KCRA.com

CHP: Baby found dead at Lodi homeless encampment, mother arrested

LODI, Calif. — A woman in Lodi is facing murder charges in the death of her baby after giving birth in an encampment, authorities said. Ebonie Allen, 23, was arrested after authorities found a deceased infant along State Route 99 near Pine Street in San Joaquin County, the California Highway Patrol said in a release on Thursday.
LODI, CA
KRON4 News

Victims identified in Napa County plane crash

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were killed after a plane crash on Sunday in Napa County, KRON4 reported earlier this week. Authorities have now released the identities of the victims. The victims are 61-year-old Roseville resident Scott Killian and 22-year-old Rocklin resident Dreyson Hicks, according to a...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento area drug dealers indicted by federal grand jury

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men out of Stockton and a woman from Modesto were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of cocaine and several other drug related charges, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Heidy Isabel Torres Lopez,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

30 chickens dead after large fire in Tracy

TRACY, Calif. — A fire in Tracy damaged property and killed 30 chickens, officials said Thursday. The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to the fire along the 9300 block of Lorraine Road. It damaged a patio cover, chicken coop and livestock pens. Firefighters were able to get...
TRACY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead from Napa County vineyard plane crash identified

ANGWIN, Calif. - The victims of a Sunday plane crash in Napa County have been identified, authorities say. The victims are 61-year-old Scott Killian of Roseville and 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks of Rocklin, according to the Napa County Sheriff-Coroner's Office. Killian was the pilot, and Hicks was the passenger. The single-engine...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Sacramento man falls from top of vehicle and dies after allegedly trying to attack driver

CERES, Calif. — A man died at the hospital after he allegedly tried to attack the driver and fell from the top of a moving vehicle, the Ceres Police Department said. Police said they originally responded to a reported disturbance along the 1500 block of East Hatch Road just after 2:30 a.m. The man was on top of a moving vehicle and allegedly trying to attack the driver before he fell.
CERES, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Deadly Livermore Bowling Alley Shooting Arrested At Home In Lathrop

LATHROP (CBS13) – A man wanted for a shooting at a Livermore bowling alley that left one person dead and two others hurt was arrested. Livermore police say the shooting happened back on July 16. Investigators believe a fight at the bar inside the Granada Bowl preceded the shooting. The suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Roger Aleman Garcia, was with a group of friends when they got into an altercation with the victim. The shooting left 28-year-old Antonio Vargas dead. Two other people who suffered non-life-threatening injuries were taken to the hospital, police say. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect because he had handed over his ID to play pool, the owner of Granada Bowl told CBS Bay Area. Early Wednesday morning, Livermore police say Garcia was arrested at a home in Lathrop. Garcia is has been booked into Santa Rita Jail and is facing murder as well as other charges.
LIVERMORE, CA
The Associated Press

California school, staff charged in autistic child's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A private school in Northern California and three of its staffers have been charged for involuntary manslaughter in the 2018 death of a 13-year-old autistic student, who died after being restrained for almost two hours for allegedly spitting at a classmate. A recently convened special criminal grand jury indicted Guiding Hands, a now-closed school for students with special needs in the Sacramento suburb of El Dorado Hills, its former principal Starrane Meyers, teacher Kimberly Wohlwend and site administrator Cindy Keller, the Sacramento Bee reported Thursday. Each was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, El Dorado County District Attorney Office spokeswoman Savannah Broddrick said. The indictments, which remain sealed, come almost three years after county prosecutors filed manslaughter charges against the defendants in November 2019. The three educators each entered a not guilty plea at an initial arraignment that month, and then the case dragged on in court as the two sides discussed a plea deal and the defendants changed attorneys, according to the Bee and prosecutors.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Elk Grove Driver Causes Freeway Traffic Crash

A traffic crash between a sedan and a big rig caused minor injuries in Elk Grove on July 19. The collision happened along southbound State Route 99 just north of the Grant Line Road off-ramp around 10:11 a.m. A woman driving a Cadillac sedan may have lost control of her vehicle.
ELK GROVE, CA
