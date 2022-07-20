2 hurt when experimental aircraft crash-lands on Bothell road

BOTHELL, Wash. — Two people were hurt when a plane crash-landed on a Bothell road Tuesday evening.

The single-engine Zenith STOL CH701 crashed at around 10:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The occupants of the experimental aircraft, which was headed to Paine Field in Everett, said the plane had complete engine failure. It hit high-tension power lines on its way down and came to rest on Southeast 228th Street, just south of 45th Avenue Southeast near Miner’s Corner.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Crews arrived and tended to the two people and a dog who were on board. Both people had only minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. The dog was also OK.

“When I hear two people and a dog were OK, that’s impressive, but when you look at the powerlines on here, that’s really impressive, that’s a surprising event,” said neighbor Trey Cherril.

As of noon, the plane, which has extensive damage, remained in the road.

“One of my friends was just like two, three cars behind on this road so he literally saw the plane landing there,” said neighbor Priyanka Patil.

The FAA, which is investigating, said investigations can take a year or more to complete.

