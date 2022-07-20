ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 hurt when experimental aircraft crash-lands on Bothell road

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
BOTHELL, Wash. — Two people were hurt when a plane crash-landed on a Bothell road Tuesday evening.

The single-engine Zenith STOL CH701 crashed at around 10:15 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The occupants of the experimental aircraft, which was headed to Paine Field in Everett, said the plane had complete engine failure. It hit high-tension power lines on its way down and came to rest on Southeast 228th Street, just south of 45th Avenue Southeast near Miner’s Corner.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Crews arrived and tended to the two people and a dog who were on board. Both people had only minor injuries and were taken to a hospital. The dog was also OK.

“When I hear two people and a dog were OK, that’s impressive, but when you look at the powerlines on here, that’s really impressive, that’s a surprising event,” said neighbor Trey Cherril.

As of noon, the plane, which has extensive damage, remained in the road.

“One of my friends was just like two, three cars behind on this road so he literally saw the plane landing there,” said neighbor Priyanka Patil.

The FAA, which is investigating, said investigations can take a year or more to complete.

Related
q13fox.com

Crews extinguish homeless encampment fire in Des Moines, 1 injured

DES MOINES, Wash. - Crews are investigating after a fire broke out at a homeless encampment in Des Moines early Sunday morning. According to Puget Sound Fire (PSF), crews arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire at around 6:40 a.m. Officials say at least one person was hurt, and was treated by fire crews and King County Medics.
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 rescued from Green River in Auburn

Multiple agencies worked to rescue five people from the Green River in Auburn on Sunday night, Puget Sound Fire and the King County Zone 3 public information officer tweeted. The rescue started just after 9 p.m. on the Kummer Bridge. The bridge was closed in both directions as crews worked to get the five people back to dry land.
AUBURN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

6 injured in collision involving Metro bus in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving a King County Metro bus in Bellevue early Saturday, according to the Bellevue Police Department. Just after midnight, a driver who police suspected was intoxicated was fleeing from officers near the intersection of Bel-Red Road Northeast and Northeast 24th Street.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOMO News

Washington State Ferries address line cutting during busy summer season

Some drivers are getting cut off while waiting to catch a ferry, even as the state ferry system and state patrol launched a program to keep this from happening. Washington State Ferries says while it's unclear if it’s happening more than usual this summer, more people seem to be noticing and are getting fired up about it. They’re urging people to wait their turn, and for everyone to keep safety in mind.
EDMONDS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Bothell#Zenith Stol Ch701#Faa#228th South
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man wounded in Northgate shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Northgate neighborhood, the police department announced. According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Northeast Northgate Way for reports of someone being shot at 3:11 p.m. When they arrived, they...
SEATTLE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman rescued by helicopter after falling off Pacific Coast Trail

HYAK, Wash. – A woman was airlifted to a Seattle hospital after falling 120 feet down an embankment along the Pacific Coast Trail on Thursday. The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Christina Ford of Camano Island had hiked about seven hours from her starting point at Snoqualmie Pass with her friend and her husband.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
WSB Radio

At least one dead, five injured outside large gathering in Renton, Washington

RENTON, Wash. — (RENTON, Wash.) -- One person has been killed and at least five people injured in a shooting outside a large gathering in a Seattle, Washington, suburb. The incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. in Renton, Washington, -- a suburb situated 11 miles southeast of Seattle -- when police officers from the Renton Police Department were called to the 100 block of Logan Avenue South after they received reports of multiple gunshots being fired, police say.
RENTON, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Hiker Falls 120 Feet In Cascade Mountains

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA.- On Thursday night the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue (SAR) responded to the remote Joe Lake area of the Pacific Coast Trail in the Cascade Mountains. 36 year old Christina Ford of Camano Island hiked over seven hours into the remote area with her...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, 6 hurt after multiple shots fired in Seattle suburb

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — A man was killed and six others wounded in a shooting that broke out early Saturday in the Seattle suburb of Renton, police said. Officers found the people who had been wounded in the shooting along with "a large agitated" crowd after callers told police shortly before 1 a.m. that shots had been fired in the downtown area, the Renton Police Department tweeted.
RENTON, WA
Nationwide Report

Injuries reported after a three-vehicle wreck in Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)

On Thursday afternoon, a multi-vehicle accident near the Port of Tacoma led to injuries. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle wreck was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Marine View Drive and Taylor Way. According to the responders, a red pickup truck rolled over on the hood of a white semitrailer with its air bags deployed. Reports revealed that a black SUV was found at the scene with major damage between the two roads.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police respond to shooting near Northgate North Mall, 1 critically injured

SEATTLE - Police responded to a shooting that left one victim injured near the Northgate North Mall on Sunday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a shooting near the corner of NE Northgate Way and 5th Ave. NE at 3:23 p.m. When police arrived, one victim was found with a gunshot wound in the chest.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car stolen with baby inside in Des Moines

Des Moines police are investigating after a car was stolen with a baby inside at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened at a gas station at 238th Street and Pacific Highway South in Des Moines. Officers found the car with the baby inside a short distance away....
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
